Cushman & Wakefield India Wins Two Five-Star Awards at the 2025 Asia Pacific Property Awards

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India Cushman & Wakefield, one of the largest and the fastest growing real estate services firms in India has been recognized at the Asia Pacific Property Awards (APPA) 2025, winning two prestigious Five Star Awards for excellence in the Indian commercial real estate sector, reinforcing the firm’s market leadership and exceptional service offerings.

Advertisement

• Best Property Agency/Consultancy – India – Five Star Award • Best Real Estate Agency-Single Office (Delhi) - Five Star Award Held annually, the Asia Pacific Property Awards recognize outstanding achievement across the property and real estate industry, celebrating companies that demonstrate excellence in innovation, service, and delivery. This marks Cushman & Wakefield India’s fifth overall and fourth consecutive win at APPA, underscoring the firm’s consistent market expertise and the trust it has built with clients across the country.

Anshul Jain, Chief Executive, India, SE Asia and APAC Tenant Representation, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “We are delighted to be recognized once again at the Asia Pacific Property Awards for our leadership in the sector. These recognitions reflect the deep trust our clients place in us and the strong commitment of our teams. India’s commercial real estate sector has matured significantly over the past few years—diversifying, institutionalizing, and strengthening its global relevance. At Cushman & Wakefield, we’re proud to have played an active role in shaping that journey. As demand for institutional-grade real estate continues to grow, our focus remains on delivering client-first solutions powered by market insight, agility, and the highest standards of service.” Supriya Chatterjee, Managing Director, North India, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “It’s an honour to receive the Five-Star Award for our Delhi NCR office — a testament to the passion and commitment of our team and our strong market position in the region. Delhi NCR remains one of India’s most vibrant and resilient commercial real estate hubs. This recognition reinforces our focus on delivering strategic, high-impact real estate solutions to a diverse client base — from corporates and developers to institutional investors and government bodies.” In addition to India, Cushman & Wakefield Greater China has also secured five accolades at APPA, reflecting the firm’s broader Asia Pacific leadership and regional expertise: • Best Property Agency/Consultancy China — Five Star Award • Best Property Agency/Consultancy Marketing, Hong Kong (Habour East, Hong Kong, Capital Markets) — Five Star Award • Best Real Estate Agency Marketing, China (The Center, Shanghai, Project & Occupier Services) — Five Star Award • Lettings/Rentals Agency China — Award Winner Established in 1993, the Asia Pacific Property Awards (APPA) is part of the global International Property Awards, which celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts who evaluate design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Advertisement

About Cushman & Wakefield Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2024, the firm reported revenue of $9.4 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Cushman & Wakefield Awarded the Best Property Agency/Consultancy India & Best Real Estate Agency-Single Office (Delhi) at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2025 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).