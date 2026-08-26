DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / CXMT enters race with SK hynix to supply next-generation LPDDR6 memory for Xiaomi chip

CXMT enters race with SK hynix to supply next-generation LPDDR6 memory for Xiaomi chip

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:13 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Seoul [South Korea], August 26 (ANI): China's largest memory maker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) joins SK hynix in race to supply LPDDR6 to Xiaomi, emerging as a prospective vendor for the Chinese smartphone maker's newly unveiled Xring O3 processor, according to a news report by Korea Herald.

Advertisement

The development follows weeks after South Korea's SK hynix appeared as the expected initial provider of the next-generation low-power DRAM, which offers expanded bandwidth required for on-device artificial intelligence tasks.

Advertisement

Supply-chain sources stated that the component from CXMT was positioned for commercial adoption alongside the hardware, the Korea Herald said, citing The Beijing News.

Advertisement

The Beijing News reported Tuesday, citing supply-chain sources, that CXMT's LPDDR6 "will be the first domestically produced memory to be paired with the Xring O3" and enter commercial use.

The Chinese news outlet stated that CXMT had been supplying LPDDR6 samples to key customers since March and that validation was "nearing completion" this month. It said the company had made a "key leap" from technological catch-up toward competing alongside major global suppliers in the development and production window for LPDDR6.

Advertisement

Citing another Chinese financial media outlet, Yicai, the Korea Herald reported that the manufacturer reached the final stages of research and development testing.

Yicai described the milestone as "an important step before mass production".

The outlet noted that mobile memory standardisation followed sequential phases through chip-level verification, R&D validation, and pilot manufacturing before transitioning into commercial output. Neither report confirmed the initiation of full-scale mass manufacturing or commercial deliveries.

Earlier, Korean media reports in late July indicated that Xiaomi planned to become the inaugural recipient of SK hynix's LPDDR6 memory, with shipments scheduled for the second half of the year. SK hynix stated at the time that customer details could not be confirmed, while Xiaomi refrained from clarifying its sourcing framework for the processor.

Xiaomi introduced the Xring O3 flagship system-on-chip on Monday, marking its second annual proprietary processor release. Founder and Chief Executive Lei Jun stated that the processor served as the first mobile platform supporting the LPDDR6 specification, reaching memory speeds of 113.8 gigabytes per second to register a 48 per cent increase compared to the prior O1 generation.

TSMC agreed to manufacture the component using a 3-nanometer semiconductor process for Xiaomi's upcoming foldable smartphone, with targeted distribution between 200,000 and 300,000 units, according to Reuters.

Samsung Electronics previously displayed its LPDDR6 lineup in January at CES 2026, though the company did not publish a mass-manufacturing timeline.

Global DRAM supply remained concentrated among Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron, which accounted for a combined 89 per cent market revenue share during the first quarter of 2026, according to the Korea Herald, citing Counterpoint Research.

CXMT expanded its DRAM market share to 8 per cent during the identical period, rising from 3 per cent recorded in the prior year as it broadened into updated product categories. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts