CXO Roundtable 2025 Brings Industry Leaders Together to Shape the Future of Business Sustainability; BEZEL Unveiled in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 8: The CXO Roundtable 2025, hosted by SEPC and Hradiance Foundation in New Delhi on November 29, brought together senior leaders and sustainability practitioners to advance India's transition toward responsible, future-ready workplaces. The event also marked the official unveiling of BEZEL, a boutique Sustainability & HR Advisory startup focused on strengthening the Social and Governance pillars of ESG.

Chief Guest Address: Navigating India's Policy & Climate Realities

Mr. Siddharth Pal, Deputy Director, National Productivity Council, addressed critical shifts shaping India's business environment, including:

- The impact of the DPDP Act.

- Compliance expectations under the New Labour Codes.

- Delhi's climate-linked disruptions and AQI-driven workforce mandates.

He emphasized the need for policy alignment and workforce resilience to stay competitive.

Keynote Address: The Future of Responsible Business

Dr. Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC, spoke on:

- The rising global importance of ethical governance and transparency.

- The role of DEI and workforce wellbeing in long-term growth.

- Embedding ESG into core business models for global relevance.

Roundtable Discussions:

Two roundtables explored:

1. Social & Governance as Catalysts for Change -- governance maturity, ethics, DEI.

2. The Human Dimension of ESG -- wellbeing, climate preparedness, PoSH, people systems.

These conversations reinforced that sustainability is a leadership and culture challenge, not just an environmental metric.

BEZEL Unveiled -- Strengthening the Social & Governance Pillars of ESG

BEZEL was introduced as a specialised advisory bridging ESG strategy and execution through:

- Governance & compliance frameworks.

- HR transformation & culture systems.

- DEI and ethical workforce design.

- Climate-ready workforce strategies.

- Responsible leadership & organisational change.

A Platform for Shared Learning & Future Commitment

The event featured AV showcases, pledge signing, and CEO-level networking. Participants echoed the need for collaboration to build sustainable, resilient business ecosystems.

Closing the event, Himadri Das stated:

"This platform enables real conversations, real experiences, and real leadership -- offering clarity and shared learning for today's challenges."

