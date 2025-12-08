DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / CXO Roundtable 2025 Brings Industry Leaders Together to Shape the Future of Business Sustainability; BEZEL Unveiled in New Delhi

CXO Roundtable 2025 Brings Industry Leaders Together to Shape the Future of Business Sustainability; BEZEL Unveiled in New Delhi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 8: The CXO Roundtable 2025, hosted by SEPC and Hradiance Foundation in New Delhi on November 29, brought together senior leaders and sustainability practitioners to advance India's transition toward responsible, future-ready workplaces. The event also marked the official unveiling of BEZEL, a boutique Sustainability & HR Advisory startup focused on strengthening the Social and Governance pillars of ESG.

Advertisement

Chief Guest Address: Navigating India's Policy & Climate Realities

Advertisement

Mr. Siddharth Pal, Deputy Director, National Productivity Council, addressed critical shifts shaping India's business environment, including:

- The impact of the DPDP Act.

Advertisement

- Compliance expectations under the New Labour Codes.

- Delhi's climate-linked disruptions and AQI-driven workforce mandates.

He emphasized the need for policy alignment and workforce resilience to stay competitive.

Keynote Address: The Future of Responsible Business

Dr. Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC, spoke on:

- The rising global importance of ethical governance and transparency.

- The role of DEI and workforce wellbeing in long-term growth.

- Embedding ESG into core business models for global relevance.

Roundtable Discussions:

Two roundtables explored:

1. Social & Governance as Catalysts for Change -- governance maturity, ethics, DEI.

2. The Human Dimension of ESG -- wellbeing, climate preparedness, PoSH, people systems.

These conversations reinforced that sustainability is a leadership and culture challenge, not just an environmental metric.

BEZEL Unveiled -- Strengthening the Social & Governance Pillars of ESG

BEZEL was introduced as a specialised advisory bridging ESG strategy and execution through:

- Governance & compliance frameworks.

- HR transformation & culture systems.

- DEI and ethical workforce design.

- Climate-ready workforce strategies.

- Responsible leadership & organisational change.

A Platform for Shared Learning & Future Commitment

The event featured AV showcases, pledge signing, and CEO-level networking. Participants echoed the need for collaboration to build sustainable, resilient business ecosystems.

Closing the event, Himadri Das stated:

"This platform enables real conversations, real experiences, and real leadership -- offering clarity and shared learning for today's challenges."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts