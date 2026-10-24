Cybercity Launches TREVITA, Next Gen Ultra Luxury Residences at Kondapur

Hyderabad, 24 October 2026: Cybercity Builders and Developers, one of Hyderabad’s top residential and commercial builders, has launched their New Experience Centre at Cybercity Trevita, its ultra-luxury residential project themed on "True Luxury." Prospective homebuyers can now walk through the project's lifestyle ecosystems, living spaces, and amenities at the Experience Centre in Kondapur, Hyderabad.

“CYBERCITY TREVITA embodies and redefines as to what true luxury means to today's homebuyer and how architecture, design and technology can come together to provide a living experience seen never before in Hyderabad market." — said Mr. Srivardhan Reddy, Director- Operations, Cybercity Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Advertisement

Cybercity Trevita has been conceived and designed as an ultra-luxury project that brings together several exclusive lifestyle ecosystems, including Skyline Deck: 35 world-class amenities on the rooftop; Clubhouse size 60,000 sq. ft. across 5 levels of sporting, recreational, and leisure activities, including a terrace pool. 75% of the project is left open and green. Landscape amenities: 37 across the project. The New Experience Centre gives homebuyers a first-hand view of this ecosystem, so they can see how Trevita translates "True Luxury" into everyday living.

Advertisement

With Cybercity Trevita, the company continues to raise benchmarks and deliver what Hyderabad's urban homeowner seeks: luxury, functionality, quality lifestyle, and sustainable, conscious living. As Hyderabad evolves into the urban destination of choice for growing numbers of luxury-seeking homebuyers, Cybercity remains focused on creating lasting landmarks that enrich lives and make everyday living exceptional.

TREVITA also introduces two next-generation technologies from Aurm, offered for the first time by a developer in Hyderabad. Aurm Vaults are insured, biometric safe deposit lockers in each tower's entry lobby for all valuables. ELIVATE by Aurm is a robotic parcel delivery system that carries every e-commerce delivery through a dedicated elevator system, keeping delivery agents away thereby enhancing privacy for residents and reducing burden on residents’ elevators.

Advertisement

TREVITA at a glance: Kondapur, Hyderabad | 3 towers, G+25 | 601 residences, 9 configurations | 3 & 4 Bed Residences | 2,790 to 4,560 sq. ft. | 118 amenities | TSRERA Regn. No. PO2400009020 (https://rera.telangana.gov.in) | HMDA BP No.: 015641/HMDA/04232/SWBP/CMC/2026-ADD

About Cybercity Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd.

With two decades of experience in Hyderabad's real estate market, Cybercity Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd. creates vibrant communities and lifestyles of luxury as well as A+ grade commercial developments across major south Indian markets. The company is known for thoughtfully designed residential developments built on trust, quality and delivery, and TREVITA is its latest landmark.

Cybercity builds in every luxury format: luxury apartments, premium apartments, ultra-luxury residences and villas. That quality and its attention to homeowner aspirations have placed it among the top brand names for Hyderabad's discerning homebuyers. Cybercity has earned its reputation for trust, on-time deliveries and quality construction project after project, and thousands of happy families stand as testimony to that commitment.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)