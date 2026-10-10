Cybersecurity emerges as core economic driver requiring new governance and capital allocation: WEF 

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI) Decision-makers need to align on a common language to translate digital risks into measurable economic outcomes, as cybersecurity has shifted from an operational concern into a condition of economic resilience.

According to findings from a World Economic Forum report, digital systems now underpin payments, supply chains, production, and public services. Systemic failures interrupt essential services, cross borders, and impact broader national economic performance.

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Despite the growing exposure, institutional awareness fails to guide strategic investments. The Survey on Cyber Language and Executive Decision-Making, conducted in April 2026, revealed that 42 per cent of respondents recognized the measurable effects of cybersecurity on economic output and markets, yet only 9 per cent reported that their organizations viewed it as an economic stabilizer.

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Furthermore, more than half acknowledged that investments remain driven by crises rather than demonstrated financial returns.

To bridge this operational gap, the Global Future Council on Cybersecurity outlines specific interventions for leaders. Central to this transition is a shared vocabulary across leadership tiers.

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"Decision-makers need to align on a common language. Boards, governments, investors and technical leaders need to translate cyber risk into outcomes they already govern: resilience, continuity, trust, economic risk and stability," the report stated.

"This is particularly important during crises, when unclear translation between technical and executive teams can delay decisions and weaken response," it noted.

The report further emphasized that organizations must adjust their financial outlook regarding cyber expenditures. Rather than viewing security budgets purely as defensive cost centers, institutions must treat these allocations as tangible value creators.

"Cybersecurity should be understood as productive capital, not only as protection against loss," the report said.

"Evidence gathered by the Council shows how cyber investment can create measurable value by reducing financial and operational exposure, strengthening trust across business ecosystems, enabling digital transformation and improving governance and organizational culture," it added.

"Cyber capability should therefore inform strategic planning and capital allocation alongside other inputs to enterprise value," the findings added.

To establish consistency across industries and jurisdictions, the report identified six distinct yardsticks: service continuity, recovery credibility, dependency concentration, tail-loss exposure, value preserved, and the effect of cyber posture on the cost of capital.

These metrics provide boards, finance ministries, and investors with a standardized basis to evaluate and price cyber posture directly into broader economic decisions.

Addressing vulnerabilities in under-resourced sectors remains another critical focus area. The report noted that under-resourced economies and organizations face high exposure with limited capacity to absorb systemic shocks.

To solve this, a sustainable finance mechanism combining philanthropy, corporate giving, development finance, and pooled funding is necessary to secure foundational capabilities.

Looking ahead to 2027, the priority centers on converting institutional awareness into coordinated public and private sector leadership to secure the broader digital economy. (ANI)

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