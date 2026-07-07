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Home / Business / Cybersecurity Firm TAC InfoSec Limited Schedules Board Meeting To Consider Q1 FY27 Financial Results on July 10

Cybersecurity Firm TAC InfoSec Limited Schedules Board Meeting To Consider Q1 FY27 Financial Results on July 10

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ANI
Updated At : 02:39 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: TAC Infosec Limited (NSE: TAC) has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 5:00 PM IST via video conferencing/other audio-visual means to consider and approve the Company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27).

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The Board will also consider any other business items that may be taken up during the meeting.

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In line with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and applicable SEBI regulations, the trading window for designated persons, which was closed with effect from July 1, 2026, will remain closed until 48 hours after the financial results are declared.

The upcoming earnings announcement will provide investors with insights into TAC Infosec's financial performance during the first quarter of FY27, including revenue growth, profitability, business momentum, and management's outlook for the remainder of the financial year.

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As an NSE Emerge-listed company, TAC Infosec also clarified that the prior intimation of the Board meeting has been submitted under the General Announcement category, as the dedicated "Prior Intimation of Board Meeting" filing option is not available for companies listed on the SME Emerge platform.

The financial results are expected to be announced following the conclusion of the Board meeting on July 10, 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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