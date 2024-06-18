Cybersecurity lecture at Desh Bhagat University

A 1 pb naval unit organised a guest Lecture on cybersecurity during the NCC annual training (ATC) camp at Desh Bhagat University. Captain Harjit Singh Deol (Commanding Officer) welcomed Inspector Amit Singh and Sub-Inspector Sunaina (Punjab State Cyber Crime Mohali) as the resource persons. Inspector Singh said cybersecurity aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to defend the computer operating systems, networks and data from cyber-attacks.

CERA opens studio in Mohali

Premium Bathroom Solutions provider CERA inaugurates a company owned display studio in Sector 82, Mohali. CERA Style Studio inauguration was done by Joint Managing Director Deepshikha Khaitan along with company officials Mr Rahul Jain (president marketing), Sandeep Abraham (president sales), Arun Sharma, assistant general manager sales in the presence of architects, developers and channel partners.

Haier unveils graphite fridges

Haier Appliances India, the No 1 global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years, unveiled its Graphite series, a premium range of steel door refrigerators featuring a matte finish and contemporary design elevating the aesthetics of modern Indian homes. The series will be available in capacities ranging from 205 to 602 lts.

Sri Chaitanya shines in JEE Adv

In a remarkable display of academic excellence, Sri Chaitanya Institute has once again proven its mettle in the JEE Advanced examination, with Vedant Saini emerging as tricity topper by securing AIR 14. Additionally, from Chandigarh campus, 11 students secured ranks under top 500. Gurnoor Sohal secured a place at the prestigious IIT Bombay. She also became the only girl from Chandigarh to achieve this feat.

Platinum Evara Nova launched

Platinum Guild International (PGI) India, in collaboration with Senco Gold & Diamonds, introduced the Platinum Evara Nova Collection. The new platinum jewellery collection offers a wide range of collection that can be worn for various occasions as well as paired with a variety of outfits. Among the highlights of the collection are the neckwear pieces, including the bi-metal chain necklaces.

Awareness drive on IVF myths

Actress Savita Bhatti launched Punjab’s First Educational Comic IVF Book by newly launched Simran IVF. This session featured an awareness talk by Dr Gursimran, a renowned gynaecologist, on common misconceptions about IVF treatments. Chief Guest Bhatti lauded efforts of Dr Gursimran by simplifying In Vitro Fertilisation in comic book.

Trident hoists tallest Tricolour

Trident Realty has hoisted the one of the tallest Indian Tricolours at its project site - Trident Hills, Panchkula. The flag, measuring 45 meters in height, is one of the tallest in the tricity region, making it a prominent landmark. The flag was hoisted by Trident Realty Group Chairman Sumit Kumar Narvar. This initiative aims to promote the national flag and its significance in Indian culture.

Mahindra marks Vijay Diwas

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India’s leading manufacturer of SUVs and armoured vehicles for defence and paramilitary forces, proudly announces the launch of ‘Hearts to Bravehearts’, an initiative to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil War. This initiative is a heartfelt mission to honour the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of brave soldiers.

Vimal new SBI GM (Network-3)

Vimal Kishore has assumed the position of General Manager (Network- 3) at the State Bank of India, local head office, Chandigarh Circle. This Network of Chandigarh Circle encompasses SBI’s operations in the state of Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Event on social stock exchange

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) successfully hosted its second major event on the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event witnessed participation from a diverse audience including senior government officials, SEBI and NSE representatives, social enterprises, impact investors, and various Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Mohali