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Home / Business / Cyble Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Steve Ingram as Executive Vice President, US to Lead Market Expansion

Cyble Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Steve Ingram as Executive Vice President, US to Lead Market Expansion

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ANI
Updated At : 12:22 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

Cupertino (California) [US], September 11: Cyble, an AI-native cybersecurity company, announced the appointment of Steve Ingram as Executive Vice President, US, as Cyble accelerates growth in the US market. Former EY and PwC cyber leader transitions from Cyble's Advisory Board to an operating role, bringing decades of cybersecurity, risk, law enforcement and enterprise leadership experience.

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Ingram will lead Cyble's US business, with responsibility for accelerating growth, deepening customer and partner relationships, and building Cyble's position in one of the world's largest cybersecurity markets. He brings decades of experience across cybersecurity, risk, financial services, law enforcement and executive leadership.

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Most recently, Ingram was EY's Financial Services Cyber Leader for the Americas, driving growth and transformation across the firm's cybersecurity practice serving financial services clients. Before EY, he spent 15 years as a partner at PwC, including leading its Asia-Pacific Cyber practice and serving on the ASEANZ Markets Council. Earlier in his career, he served with the Australian Federal Police.

Ingram has served on Cyble's Advisory Board for two years, advising Cyble as the company expanded its portfolio and global presence. His transition to an operating role reflects Cyble's investment in the US and focus on growth.

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"Steve has been a trusted advisor to Cyble for two years, and we are excited to welcome him as our EVP, US," said Beenu Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyble. "He brings a rare combination of cybersecurity expertise, enterprise leadership and experience working with some of the world's largest organizations. He knows our technology, people and business, and will bring that experience into an operating role to accelerate our growth."

"Having spent the past two years advising Cyble, I've seen the technology, people and market opportunity up close," said Ingram. "The US represents a significant opportunity for Cyble. I'm excited to move into an operating role, work directly with the team, customers and partners, and help build the US business."

The appointment comes as Cyble expands its AI-native cybersecurity portfolio across threat intelligence, digital risk protection, endpoint security and agentic AI.

About Cyble

Cyble is an AI-native cybersecurity company delivering risk intelligence and decision support to enterprises and government organizations worldwide. Its solutions combine threat intelligence, digital risk protection and security operations to provide visibility and actionable insights.

For more information, visit www.cyble.com.

Media Contact

enquiries@cyble.com

+1 678 379 3241

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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