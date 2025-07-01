Cyril Shroff AI Law Centre of Jindal Global Law School Launched in London by Harvard Law Professor

OP Jindal University

London [UK], July 1: In a landmark event for India's legal education and global AI governance, the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), was formally launched at the historic Law Society of England and Wales, London. This is India's first Centre of Excellence exclusively dedicated to the intersection of artificial intelligence, law, and public policy.

The lecture was co-hosted by O.P. Jindal Global University, The Law Society of England and Wales, The Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law and Regulation, India Business Group, and Jindal Global Law School.

The Centre has been established through a transformative ₹15 crore endowment by Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and reflects his visionary commitment to advancing ethical AI regulation and access to justice. Anchored at JGLS--India's No. 1 ranked law school--the Centre will foster interdisciplinary research, executive education, and international collaborations to shape the future of law and technology in India and beyond.

The highlight of the evening was the inaugural lecture by Professor David B. Wilkins, Lester Kissel Professor of Law and Vice Dean for Global Initiatives at Harvard Law School, titled "Reimagining Law, Lawyers, and Justice in the Age of Artificial Intelligence." The lecture was followed by a panel discussion with global experts in AI, law, and regulation.

Speaking at the launch, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, said: "The launch of the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation represents a bold and forward-looking step in the evolution of legal education and technological innovation. At JGU and JGLS, we are committed to ensuring that emerging technologies like AI are harnessed to uphold justice, human dignity, and democratic values. This Centre is not only about research and policy--it is about shaping the future of access to justice in a digital world."

Reflecting on the significance of this institutional moment, Professor Raj Kumar emphasised: "I also want to take this moment to recognize and honour Mr. Cyril Shroff's extraordinary act of philanthropy and intellectual vision. It is not common to see law firms and their leaders invest so deeply in the public interest, especially in frontier areas like AI. His contribution reflects what all law firms should aspire toward: to play a transformative role in building thought leadership and influencing the public policy architecture of our time. We need more institutions like this--where legal minds work hand-in-hand with scientists, engineers, ethicists, and policymakers to shape the future."

Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas whose leadership and generosity made the Centre possible, added: "India is at a crucial inflection point where law and technology must converge to serve the public good. AI can be a powerful equalizer--transforming access to justice, speeding up legal processes, and making governance more efficient. But we must proceed with both innovation and inclusion. Through this Centre, we aim to contribute to global discourse and build frameworks that are thoughtful, ethical, and future-ready."

Speaking about the impact of AI on the legal profession, Mr. Cyril Shroff said: "For lawyers to fully engage with the challenges and opportunities posed by AI, we must embrace interdisciplinary research. Law cannot operate in a silo--our thinking must be informed by technology, data science, behavioural insights, ethics, and more. I am hopeful that this Centre will emerge as a hub of ideas and leadership from the Global South, where normative rule-making and benchmarking should not merely follow--but begin. India has both the capacity and the responsibility to be a thought leader in this space."

Articulating the vision of the Centre, Mr. Cyril Shroff observed: "Jindal Global Law School combines intellectual depth with global ambition--making it the ideal partner for pioneering AI and law research. Its interdisciplinary ethos and strong international networks create fertile ground for innovation. Hosting the Centre here ensures the ideas it generates resonate far beyond India, influencing global regulatory thinking from the Global South."

Mr. Richard Atkins, President of the Law Society of England & Wales, welcomed the gathering and offered spirited opening remarks: "It was a great honour for the Law Society to host this significant event. For over 200 years, the Law Society has served the legal profession in upholding the rule of law and advancing justice. The launch of the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation here in London reflects a shared commitment to global legal innovation and collaboration. We are proud to support this important initiative that brings together law, technology, and public service in such a powerful way."

Delivering the keynote lecture, Professor David B. Wilkins of Harvard Law School observed: "Artificial intelligence is not just a tool for lawyers--it is transforming the very architecture of legal systems. Institutions like the Cyril Shroff Centre are essential to ensuring that AI is integrated into the rule of law responsibly, ethically, and equitably. Lawyers must now become architects of technological justice, not just interpreters of legal codes. AI is also reshaping the landscape of the legal profession and the structure of law firms themselves. From client service delivery and dispute resolution to document review and predictive analytics, the profession is undergoing a seismic shift. We must be mindful of how these changes affect not only the economics of law, but also its core values--fairness, accountability, and human judgment. The legal profession must rise to this moment with both courage and conscience."

Congratulating Mr. Cyril Shroff for his leadership in philanthropy and Professor Raj Kumar on his outstanding contributions to global institution building efforts, Professor David Wilkins observed: "Jindal Global Law School is uniquely positioned to lead this global conversation. Its commitment to academic excellence, ethical leadership, and international engagement makes it the natural home for this Centre. There is no better institution in the Global South to shape how AI and law intersect for the public good."

Professor (Dr.) Shailendra Raj Mehta, The O.P. Jindal Distinguished University Professor at JGU, emphasized: "India has a rare opportunity to lead the world in responsible AI governance. To do that, we need serious academic institutions that can produce research, train professionals, and influence global policymaking. The Cyril Shroff Centre will be a beacon of thought leadership, policy insight, and ethical reflection."

The evening featured a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar and Mr. Cyril Shroff, and brought together leading global voices from academia, the judiciary, and law firms. The panelists included:

* Professor Michael Veale, Associate Professor in Digital Rights and Regulation, University College London

* Ms. Verity Egerton-Doyle, Partner, Linklaters LLP, United Kingdom

* Professor Chris Reed, Professor of Electronic Commerce Law, Queen Mary University of London

* Hon'ble Mr. Justice Michael D. Wilson, Distinguished Professor at JGU and former Justice, Supreme Court of Hawai'i

* Mr. Tim Hickman, Partner, White & Case LLP, United Kingdom

* Professor (Dr.) Christoph Winter, Director, Institute for Law & AI and Assistant Professor of Law & AI, University of Cambridge

The panel explored the evolving regulatory landscape of AI, the implications for privacy and fundamental rights, the ethical challenges for lawyers and policymakers, and the role of India in shaping a human-centred global AI framework.

The Centre's mission includes conducting interdisciplinary research, offering executive and professional education programmes, and engaging with international bodies like the OECD, UN, and EU to contribute to globally harmonized regulatory approaches. As India emerges as one of the world's leading digital economies--with a tech-savvy youth population and increasing global influence--the Centre will play a pivotal role in building institutional capacity for AI law and governance.

The event also reflected on recent reforms such as India's historic decision to allow foreign law firms into the domestic legal sector and the anticipated Indo-UK Free Trade Agreement, which will open up new opportunities across law, regulation, and technology.

