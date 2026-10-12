DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Czech firms sign MoUs with Indian companies, bilateral trade stands at USD 4 billion

Czech firms sign MoUs with Indian companies, bilateral trade stands at USD 4 billion

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:06 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): A Czech business delegation has signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Indian companies across sectors, including automotive, transport, aircraft manufacturing, railways and healthcare, Czech First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček said on Monday.

Bilateral trade between India and the Czech Republic currently stands at USD 4 billion, with significant scope for further growth, Havlíček told ANI on the sidelines of the India-Czech Republic Business Forum in New Delhi.

Advertisement

“India is the most important partner for the Czech Republic in this region. But definitely, the potential for economic growth is much higher,” he said.

Advertisement

The delegation includes companies from various industries, with the agreements aimed at strengthening business ties and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

Havlíček also highlighted the potential of the India-European Union free trade agreement, saying it could create a free trade zone covering more than 2 billion people.

Advertisement

“The trade agreement between Europe and India creates a free trade zone for over 2 billion people, and it’s absolutely amazing,” he said.

He said Europe needed new markets for exports and investment, adding that closer economic ties with India could create opportunities for businesses on both sides.

On energy prices, Havlíček said natural gas in Europe cost 73 euros per megawatt-hour. He also referred to developments involving the United States and Russia and their possible impact on energy prices.

However, he said it was too early to determine whether a potential energy arrangement between Washington and Moscow would bring down energy prices in the United States, adding that the coming days could provide more clarity.

Jan Rafaj, President of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, also told ANI that the MoUs aimed to strengthen industrial cooperation, improve market access and help companies identify business partners, financial institutions and investment opportunities.

Rafaj said industry bodies would guide companies seeking to enter each other's markets and establish business partnerships. He added that the India-EU free trade agreement could strengthen commercial ties by reducing trade barriers and making business operations more efficient.

He also highlighted the importance of Czech-Indian partnerships in helping companies deal with geopolitical tensions and disruptions in global markets.

Rafaj said Czech companies could offer India a range of products and technologies, including trucks, heavy vehicles, weapons, radar systems, drone technologies and cybersecurity solutions.

He added that Czech companies working in the semiconductor sector could create further opportunities for industrial and technological cooperation between the two countries.

The growing engagement between Indian and Czech businesses is expected to create opportunities for partnerships, strengthen supply chains and help companies expand their presence in each other's markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts