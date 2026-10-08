D Prime Launches Daily ROI PK Feature for #DooTrader International Cup 26/27 USD 1M Trading Competition

Traders can now compete in daily head-to-head ROI challenges to earn extra Season Scores toward the USD 1,000,000 global prize pool and Grand Final spots.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D Prime has introduced Daily ROI PK, a new head-to-head challenge within the #DooTrader International Cup 26/27, giving eligible participants another way to earn Season Scores and advance on the season Scoreboard.

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Alongside monthly individual rankings, the USD 1 million global trading competition features multiple formats, including the Team Challenge, Knockout Challenge and season-long Scoreboard. The Top 3 traders on the final Scoreboard will secure invitations to the Island Showdown Grand Final.

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With Round 4 underway, Daily ROI PK brings one-on-one competition into the action every day.

A New Rival Every Day

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From 18 September 2026 to 14 January 2027, eligible participants can challenge traders within their division based on daily account return on investment (ROI).

• 10 Season Scores Per Win: Finish the daily match period with a higher ROI than your opponent to earn 10 Season Scores.

• Tailored Matchmaking: Each day, participants are presented with up to five potential opponents with similar ROI levels and can select one to challenge. Results are calculated automatically at the end of the match period.

• Up to 20 Season Scores Daily: Participants can compete once per day in each division, Rising Star and Wave Rider, allowing eligible traders participating in both divisions to earn up to 20 Scores per day.

• No Season Scores Deduction: A loss or draw does not deduct previously earned Season Scores.

Daily Matches, Season-Long Progress

Season Scores earned through Daily ROI PK contribute directly to the overall #DooTrader season Scoreboard. Each win can help participants move up the rankings, with the final Top 3 securing spots at the live Island Showdown Grand Final.

The new feature complements #DooTrader's existing competition formats, creating another pathway for participants to compete throughout the season.

One day. One rival. 10 Season Scores. Another step toward the Island Showdown.

For full competition mechanics and eligibility requirements, visit the official #DooTrader page.

About D Prime

"D Prime" is a brand name of D Prime Vanuatu Limited, a company incorporated and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (Company Number: 700238). The availability of products and services may vary depending on jurisdiction and applicable regulatory requirements.

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