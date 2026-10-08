DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / D Prime Launches Daily ROI PK Feature for #DooTrader International Cup 26/27 USD 1M Trading Competition

D Prime Launches Daily ROI PK Feature for #DooTrader International Cup 26/27 USD 1M Trading Competition

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Traders can now compete in daily head-to-head ROI challenges to earn extra Season Scores toward the USD 1,000,000 global prize pool and Grand Final spots.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D Prime has introduced Daily ROI PK, a new head-to-head challenge within the #DooTrader International Cup 26/27, giving eligible participants another way to earn Season Scores and advance on the season Scoreboard.

Advertisement

Alongside monthly individual rankings, the USD 1 million global trading competition features multiple formats, including the Team Challenge, Knockout Challenge and season-long Scoreboard. The Top 3 traders on the final Scoreboard will secure invitations to the Island Showdown Grand Final.

Advertisement

With Round 4 underway, Daily ROI PK brings one-on-one competition into the action every day.

A New Rival Every Day

Advertisement

From 18 September 2026 to 14 January 2027, eligible participants can challenge traders within their division based on daily account return on investment (ROI).

• 10 Season Scores Per Win: Finish the daily match period with a higher ROI than your opponent to earn 10 Season Scores.

• Tailored Matchmaking: Each day, participants are presented with up to five potential opponents with similar ROI levels and can select one to challenge. Results are calculated automatically at the end of the match period.

• Up to 20 Season Scores Daily: Participants can compete once per day in each division, Rising Star and Wave Rider, allowing eligible traders participating in both divisions to earn up to 20 Scores per day.

• No Season Scores Deduction: A loss or draw does not deduct previously earned Season Scores.

Daily Matches, Season-Long Progress

Season Scores earned through Daily ROI PK contribute directly to the overall #DooTrader season Scoreboard. Each win can help participants move up the rankings, with the final Top 3 securing spots at the live Island Showdown Grand Final.

The new feature complements #DooTrader's existing competition formats, creating another pathway for participants to compete throughout the season.

One day. One rival. 10 Season Scores. Another step toward the Island Showdown.

For full competition mechanics and eligibility requirements, visit the official #DooTrader page.

About D Prime

"D Prime" is a brand name of D Prime Vanuatu Limited, a company incorporated and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (Company Number: 700238). The availability of products and services may vary depending on jurisdiction and applicable regulatory requirements.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts