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Home / Business / D.S. Jagan Promoted as Additional Director in Telangana I&amp;PR Department

D.S. Jagan Promoted as Additional Director in Telangana I&PR Department

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11: Journalist union leaders extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to D.S. Jagan on his promotion as Additional Director in the Telangana Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR).

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On this occasion, Askani Maruthi Sagar, State General Secretary of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) H-143, congratulated D.S. Jagan. He expressed the hope that Jagan would discharge his new responsibilities even more effectively and continue to serve as an information bridge between the government and the people.

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Similarly, Maloth Tirupathi Naik, State President of the Telangana Tribal Working Journalists Association (TTWJA), Indian Journalists Union National Executive Council Member, 6TV Bureau Chief, and senior journalist, congratulated D.S. Jagan. He stated that Jagan’s services in the Information and Public Relations Department, along with his dedication and efficiency in discharging his duties, were commendable. He wished Jagan continued success in his new responsibilities as Additional Director.

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State Treasurer Yoganand, IJU National Member and senior journalist Avvari Bhaskar, and Hyderabad TUWJ in-charge Naveen Yaar participated in the felicitation programme and conveyed their best wishes to D.S. Jagan.

The leaders described D.S. Jagan’s promotion as recognition of his dedicated services. They expressed the hope that he would take on several more senior responsibilities in the future and continue to achieve success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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