D-St salutes BJP's victory in assembly polls

PTI

Mumbai, December 4

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty soared more than 2% to settle at record high levels on Monday, marking the fifth straight day of gains as the BJP's victory in assembly polls in three states boosted investor sentiment.

The Sensex jumped 1,383.93 points, or 2.05%, to close at a lifetime high of 68,865.12. The index touched an intra-day record peak of 68,918.22. The barometer logged its biggest single-day jump since May 20, 2022. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged by Rs 5.81 lakh crore to Rs 343.48 lakh crore.

Major milestones Dec 4, 2023: Sensex closes at lifetime high of 68,865, hits peak of 68,918 pts in intra-day trade

Sept 15, 2023: Sensex ends at record high of 67,838, hits lifetime peak of 67,927 in intra-day

July 19, 2023: Sensex closed above the 67,000-mark for the first time to settle at 67,097.44

July 14, 2023: Sensex closed above the 66,000-mark for the first time to settle at 66,090.90

July 3, 2023: Sensex crosses 65,000-mark for the first time to settle at new peak of 65,205

June 28, 2023: Sensex crosses 64,000 in intra-day trade; settles at record high of 63,915.42

November 30, 2022: Hits 63,000-mark for the first time

October 19, 2021: Goes past 62,000-mark in intra-day trade

October 14, 2021: Crosses 61,000-mark at the close

The broader Nifty also climbed 418.90 points, or 2.07%, to hit its all-time closing high of 20,686.80. On the 50-stock benchmark Nifty, 44 closed with gains.

Analysts said BJP's clear majority in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh state polls strengthened the positive sentiment built up last week following robust macroeconomic numbers and unabated foreign fund inflows.

Besides, crude oil prices hovering below $80 per barrel fuelled investors sentiment, they said.

Among the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank and SBI led the index with the maximum gains of 4.68% and 3.99%, respectively. Other major gainers were Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

