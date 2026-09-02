D2C Brand Phitku Comes On Board as Exclusive Personal Hygiene Partner for Much-Anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie, Unveils 'Phitku Ka Bhaukaal'

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New Delhi [India], September 2: Phitku, the made-in-India personal care and hygiene brand, has come on board as the Exclusive Personal Hygiene Partner for the much-anticipated upcoming Mirzapur film, marking a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening the brand's connect with India's growing male personal care audience. The exclusive partnership with the much-anticipated upcoming Mirzapur film puts Phitku in front of one of India's most dedicated male fan bases, with the launch of 'Phitku Ka Bhaukaal' Limited Edition featuring co-branded packaging and a new branded film starring Divyenndu and Abhishek Banerjee. Marking the partnership, Phitku has launched 'Phitku Ka Bhaukaal', Limited Edition, a co-branded packaging built around the world of Mirzapur.

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Bringing the partnership to life is a film starring Divyenndu and Abhishek Banerjee, which taps into the distinctive humour, character chemistry and irreverent tone of Mirzapur to introduce Phitku's Activated Charcoal variant as a contemporary approach to everyday freshness. The film weaves the product's proposition around natural freshness, confidence and 'aura' into the world of Mirzapur, culminating in the campaign thought 'Phitku Ka Bhaukaal', alongside the launch of limited-edition co-branded packaging.

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Commenting on the partnership, Sumit Marda, Co-founder and CEO, Phitku, said, "Mirzapur has built a distinctive cultural connect with audiences across India, and we're excited to bring that world into Phitku in a way that feels playful, irreverent and true to both brands. As our male consumer base continues to grow, this partnership also gives us an opportunity to engage with this audience through a property that has such strong cultural relevance. With 'Phitku Ka Bhaukaal', we're bringing these two worlds together to create a limited-edition experience that feels fresh, entertaining and distinctly Phitku."

The collaboration comes at a time when Phitku is expanding its footprint across India's personal hygiene market, with its range of alum-based body odour protection products reaching consumers through its D2C platform, leading marketplaces, quick-commerce platforms and an expanding retail network. With 'Phitku Ka Bhaukaal', the brand continues to build on its proposition of making everyday personal hygiene more effective, accessible and relevant to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

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Mirzapur: The Movie takes audiences back to the world of Season 1, bringing together some of the franchise's most iconic characters, including Guddu Pandit -Ali Fazal, Munna Bhaiya- Divyenndu and Kaleen Bhaiya - Pankaj Tripathi. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie releases in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

Main KV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSErDbq51wU&feature=youtu.be

About Phitku

Phitku is a Made-in-India personal care brand built on a simple idea: one of the oldest answers to body odour is also one of the most effective. Reaching back to alum, a mineral Indian households have relied on for generations, the brand has reengineered it into a modern range of clean, alcohol-free and skin-friendly formulations that neutralise odour at its source instead of masking it with synthetic fragrance.

Founded in early 2025 by Sumit Marda, Neha Marda and Rahul Dokania, Phitku has scaled rapidly in its first year, earning the trust of more than 6 lakh customers across the country. That momentum has made it one of India's fastest-growing and profitable personal care brands, at a time when more consumers are actively seeking gentler, ingredient-led alternatives for their daily routines.

https://phitku.com

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