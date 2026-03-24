DAA: A New and Easier Approach to Hip Replacement, Offering Faster Recovery to Patients -- Dr. Ishwar Bohra

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New Delhi [India], March 24: Persistent hip pain, difficulty in walking, and discomfort while sitting or standing have become increasingly common among people today. In response to this growing concern, a modern and patient-friendly technique -- Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) Total Hip Replacement -- is transforming the landscape of hip surgeries.

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According to Dr. Ishwar Bohra, Senior Director and Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, the DAA technique is safer, less painful, and allows significantly faster recovery compared to traditional methods.

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Dr. Bohra explains that in the DAA procedure, the hip joint is accessed from the front through a small incision. Unlike conventional surgeries, muscles are not cut but gently separated, which minimizes tissue damage. As a result, patients experience less post-operative pain and are able to recover more quickly.

The procedure is particularly beneficial for patients suffering from chronic hip pain, restricted mobility, or severe joint damage visible on X-rays. Common conditions include osteoarthritis, avascular necrosis (AVN), old hip fractures, rheumatoid arthritis, and long-standing mobility issues. When medications, physiotherapy, and injections fail to provide relief, DAA hip replacement can significantly improve the patient's quality of life.

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Compared to conventional hip replacement surgery, the DAA technique offers multiple advantages. It involves a smaller incision, causes no muscle damage, results in less pain and minimal blood loss, and enables early mobilization. Most patients are able to start walking on the same day, require a shorter hospital stay, and return to their daily routine within three to four weeks.

Addressing common concerns, Dr. Bohra notes that fears of severe post-surgical pain are largely unfounded with this technique. With advanced pain management methods now available, discomfort is minimal and recovery is smoother than ever before.

Modern implants used in DAA procedures are highly durable and can last over 25 years. Doctors emphasize that maintaining a healthy weight and following a regular exercise routine can further enhance the longevity and effectiveness of the implant.

Following surgery, patients can resume a normal and active lifestyle. They can return to work, manage daily household activities, and engage in light physical exercises such as yoga, stationary cycling, and swimming. The primary aim of the procedure is to help patients lead a pain-free and active life.

Pre-surgery preparation also plays a vital role in ensuring a smooth recovery. Patients are advised to keep their blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and heart health under control, inform their doctor about any ongoing medications, perform basic physiotherapy, and arrange a comfortable recovery space at home.

Concluding, Dr. Ishwar Bohra emphasizes that timely treatment is essential if hip pain is affecting one's quality of life. The DAA technique has made hip replacement surgery safer, simpler, and more effective, enabling patients to regain mobility and return to normal life faster.

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