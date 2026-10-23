Daaji’s London visit engages thousands as Heartfulness unveils 44-acre sustainability and community initiative

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London [UK], October 23: Thousands engaged with Daaji (Kamlesh D. Patel), Global Guide of Heartfulness, during his 15–20 October visit to London, bringing together members of the public, parliamentarians, academics, business leaders, faith communities and civil society.

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More than 1,400 gather in central London as visit spans wellbeing, sustainability, Parliament, interfaith dialogue and education

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Daaji’s first UK visit since 2024 also marked the introduction of Heartfulness UK’s new 44-acre sustainability and community initiative in Bexleyheath, Southeast London.

44-acre vision for Southeast London

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The Bexleyheath initiative is envisioned as a long-term community asset bringing together green spaces, ecological restoration and biodiversity, wellbeing, education, volunteering and community engagement.

It draws inspiration from Kanha Shanti Vanam, Heartfulness’s 1,400-acre global headquarters near Hyderabad, India, where formerly degraded land has been transformed into a regenerative environment integrating ecological restoration, water conservation, education and community life.

During a visit to the site on 16 October, Daaji met local volunteers and community representatives, including Jim Dickson MP, Member of Parliament for Dartford; Cllr Rags Sandhu, Bexley’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Leisure and Culture; and Cllr Frazer Brooks, Deputy Mayor of Bexley. Daaji also planted a weeping willow tree, symbolically marking the beginning of this new chapter for Heartfulness in the UK.

The initiative was introduced publicly the following day at Awakening the Light Within.

More than 1,400 gather in central London

More than 1,400 people gathered on 17 October for Awakening the Light Within, a morning of meditation, music and reflection exploring inner transformation, wellbeing, relationships, technology and stronger communities.

The programme featured celebrated sitar artist Jasdeep Degun, accompanied on tabla by Rajvir Bhachu, followed by conversation and collective meditation with Daaji.

Distinguished participants included Baroness Patricia Scotland of Asthal, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Lord Krish Raval of Hertsmere; Lord Uday Nagaraju of Bloomsbury; Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs; and Dr Mehool Sanghrajka MBE, Managing Trustee of the Institute of Jainology.

Lord Krish Raval of Hertsmere welcomed Daaji to London and spoke about the transformative potential of Heartfulness’ work:

“It is enough to be in the same building as Daaji… his presence in our country is a profound privilege. We are deeply grateful that he has chosen to spend this time with us in London.”

Lord Raval also praised the Heartfulness community’s work across the UK, noting that regular free sessions, workshops, retreats and online gatherings create “natural bridges in silence and reflection,” bringing together people of different faiths, cultures and backgrounds.

Baroness Patricia Scotland of Asthal, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, described Heartfulness as “not just inspiring… vital… hopeful… healing,” and reflected on her visits to Kanha Shanti Vanam:

“If you look back at the beginning of Kanha, everyone said it could not be done. This was a desert… But it was restored with faith, with love, with determination, and with people. 20 million people now advocate Heartfulness. And Heartfulness really comes down to one word, and that is love.”

Daaji invited guests to look beyond external pressures and reconnect with the deeper source of calm within:

“In our life troubles are at a physical level, mental level, ego level, and subtle body level. What happens when we go to the centre of ourselves, by going to the innermost depth of our heart? It is possible with a little practice; a little interest will take us there.”

The gathering also marked the London release of Daaji’s The Power of Paradox, Ashtavakra Mahagita* and *The Heart of Jainism, alongside Baroness Scotland, Aarti Holla-Maini, Lord Nagaraju and Dr Sanghrajka.

Parliament, interfaith dialogue and education

At the Houses of Parliament, Daaji addressed senior Jain leaders, parliamentarians and representatives of other faith traditions during the annual Ahimsa Day, convened by the Institute of Jainology around the principle of ahimsa — non-violence and compassion — and its relevance to peace and interfaith understanding.

He also joined a separate parliamentary dialogue hosted by Lord Krish Raval, engaging young British Indian and emerging leaders around leadership, values, purpose and the challenges facing the next generation.

Education and research formed another strand of the visit. A private gathering of around 24 senior figures from academia, industry, philanthropy, public life and the Jain community explored HARI (Heartfulness Academy of Research and Innovation), Heartfulness’s emerging world class university initiative in Hyderabad.

Discussions considered how research could translate into real-world solutions across water and food systems, sustainability, education, technology, philosophy and social impact, alongside the proposed Department of Jainism.

Thousands engage across the visit

Across Daaji’s five days in London, thousands engaged through public programmes, meditation and community gatherings, parliamentary and interfaith engagements, academic discussions and meetings with leaders from across British public life.

The visit marked his first return to the UK since 2024, when he returned to Britain after approximately a decade and received the Freedom of the City of London.

Heartfulness has a presence across more than 160 countries, with its work spanning meditation and wellbeing, education, leadership, environmental restoration and community development.

The Bexleyheath initiative represents an important next step for Heartfulness UK, with plans to work alongside local communities, civic organisations, educational institutions, environmental specialists and other partners as the project develops.

[Watch: Introducing the Bexleyheath Sustainability & Community Initiative]

High-resolution photography, aerial footage and broadcast-quality video are available on request.

About Heartfulness

Heartfulness is a global, volunteer-led movement offering practical approaches to meditation and inner development, open to people of all backgrounds. Its work spans wellbeing, education, leadership, sustainability and community engagement across more than 160 countries. Today, Heartfulness reaches over 20 million practitioners worldwide, supported by 18,000 volunteer trainers and a network of 5,000 centres.

Its 1,400-acre global headquarters, Kanha Shanti Vanam near Hyderabad, combines education and human development with ecological restoration, biodiversity and water conservation.

Media enquiries

Vishwas Subramanyam Director, Partnerships & Public Relations, Heartfulness

+44 7810 150005 | +91 94223 06168; vishwass@heartfulness.org

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