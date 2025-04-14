Daakia.com Launches AI-Based Courier Booking Platform with Arbaaz Khan to Revolutionize Logistics Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 14: The Much-Awaited Daakia.com AI-based courier booking platform was finally launched on 14th April 2025 by Arbaaz Khan( Actor ) and Abhishek Kumar Pandey ( MD & CEO of Mobisafar Services Private Limited ). In a major development poised to transform India's logistics ecosystem, Daakia.com has officially launched to simplify the Courier booking experience.

This service will be made accessible through over three lakh channel partners across the country, with plans to onboard an additional three lakh partners in the coming months. The initiative was launched in the presence of popular Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, adding prominence to the occasion.

Expansion to Every Corner of India

Through this strategic alliance, Daakia.com aims to extend its reach to every PIN code in India within the next six months, ensuring that businesses and individuals have access to reliable, cost-effective, and convenient parcel delivery services. The company recognizes the unmatched infrastructure and trust associated with India Post and is committed to delivering scalable logistics solutions across the country.

Partnerships with Leading Private Logistics Providers

In addition to India Post, Daakia.com has secured agreements with top private logistics companies, including Ecom Express, Xpressbees, and Delhivery. These collaborations enable customers to choose from a variety of delivery options based on speed, pricing, and geographical reach -- all integrated through a single, user-friendly platform.

Key Features of Daakia.com's Logistics Model

Nationwide Coverage

Services available across all PIN codes, ensuring full geographical reach from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Digital Booking Platform

Easy-to-use online portal that offers seamless parcel booking with real-time tracking capabilities.

Affordable Shipping Rates

Competitive and discounted pricing tailored for MSMEs, small businesses, and individual customers.

Multiple Courier Options

Flexibility to select the most suitable logistics partner based on delivery time and cost.

Income Opportunities for Shopkeepers

Local retailers and shopkeepers can become Daakia.com channel partners to offer parcel booking services and increase their earnings without the need for extra investment or space.

Convenience for MSMEs and Sellers

Through this partnership, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as online sellers, can book their shipments conveniently by visiting their nearest Daakia.com channel partner or through the official website at www.daakia.com.

Transforming the Future of Logistics in India

Abhishek Kumar Pandey, Managing Director and CEO of Mobisafar Services Private Limited, shared his thoughts on the collaboration:

"India Post is synonymous with trust and reach in the logistics sector. Our partnership with India Post and leading private courier companies strengthens Daakia.com's mission to deliver reliable, accessible, and affordable logistics services to every Indian. We are proud to empower MSMEs and small sellers by transforming the way logistics works in India."

Actor Arbaaz Khan said post launch : Daakia.com is bridging a huge gap in the logistics ecosystem by making India Post and other courier giants easily accessible to even the smallest towns and villages, Mobisafar has done remarkable work over the past decade, and with Daakia.com, they are set to create another revolution -- this time in the logistics sector

This innovative logistics model is set to empower local retailers, simplify the parcel booking experience, and make shipping more affordable than ever before.

As Daakia.com celebrates a decade of innovation through its parent company Mobisafar Services Private Limited, this initiative marks a significant leap toward inclusive and technology-driven logistics for India.

For partnership inquiries or to book a parcel, visit www.daakia.com

Daakia.com is a product of Mobisafar Services Private Limited, which has completed 10 years in the fintech sector.

