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Home / Business / DAC clears Rs 1.10 lakh crore defence acquisition proposals, 98% sourcing from Indian industry

DAC clears Rs 1.10 lakh crore defence acquisition proposals, 98% sourcing from Indian industry

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ANI
Updated At : 06:12 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): India is set to accelerate defence modernisation and deepen domestic defence manufacturing, with the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) clearing acquisition proposals worth about Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the armed forces.

The approvals, which come as the government continues to push greater self-reliance in defence procurement, are expected to provide a significant demand pipeline for Indian defence companies.

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The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), or in-principle administrative approval, to various acquisition proposals for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

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A key feature of the approvals is the strong emphasis on domestic procurement. Approximately 98 per cent of the total procurements will be made from Indian industry, reinforcing the government's focus on indigenisation and reducing dependence on overseas suppliers.

For the Indian Army, approved procurements include Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicles, High Mobility Vehicles, Self-Propelled Mechanical Mine Layers, Advanced Light Helicopters, Trawl Tanks and the Sarvatra Bridge System.

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The CBRN vehicles will strengthen the Army's ability to detect, identify and monitor contaminated areas, while high-mobility vehicles are aimed at improving operational mobility and logistics support in difficult terrain.

The Indian Navy received AoN for Arudhra Radars as well as the design, development and subsequent procurement of Marine Gas Turbines (MGTs). The radar systems will replace existing air-route surveillance radars at naval air stations, while domestically developed MGTs are intended to reduce dependence on foreign vendors for warship propulsion systems.

For the Indian Air Force, the approvals cover proposals aimed at enhancing the war-fighting capabilities of fighters, transport aircraft and helicopters. The DAC also cleared procurement of Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammers and installation of the Defence Forces Secure Access Card system.

The scale of the approvals and the high share earmarked for Indian industry could support capacity expansion across the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, while strengthening indigenous capabilities in critical platforms, surveillance, propulsion and electronic warfare. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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