DAC Developers Launches Balmandaisa - An Ultra-Luxury Residence On Porur - Poonamallee Main Road

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) DAC Developers launched BALMANDAISA, its latest ultra-luxury residential development on Porur–Poonamallee Main Road, with a grand launch and logo reveal held at the BalmandaIsa Office on September 11, 2026.

DAC Developers launches BALMANDAISA - an ultra-luxury residence on the Porur–Poonamallee Main Road The event was graced by Mr. Sathish Kumar Santhanam, Founder & Managing Director, DAC Developers, along with Mr. Kumar Vembu, Founder & CEO, Mudhal Partners Pvt. Ltd. and Co-Founder, Zoho; Mr. Hari Vignesh R, Senior Relationship Manager – Construction Finance, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd.; and Mr. Manjunath Selvamani, Regional Sales Manager – Prime Home Loans, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd, Mr.Kumarasekaran, Land Owner, was present at the event.

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Positioned as an address for those who value space, sophistication and an elevated lifestyle, BALMANDAISA brings together expansive residences, premium amenities and strategic connectivity in one distinctive development.

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Situated on Porur–Poonamallee Main Road and within walking distance from the metro station, BALMANDAISA offers seamless connectivity to key parts of Chennai while placing everyday conveniences and important destinations within easy reach. Its strategic location also adds to the project’s appeal as a strong long-term investment opportunity.

With the foundation complete, construction at BALMANDAISA is progressing steadily. For its two-level basement, DAC Developers has used DIAPHRAGM WALL TECHNOLOGY. This advanced method is typically seen in high-rise towers, large commercial developments and metro infrastructure, and adopted by only a select few residential developers. It offers high structural strength, superior resistance to groundwater seepage and minimal disturbance to neighbouring properties, reflecting DAC's commitment to building homes that stand the test of time.

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BALMANDAISA comprises 194 exclusive residences, offering a thoughtfully planned mix of 2 and 3 BHK apartments and expansive 4 and 5 BHK duplex residences. Designed for larger, more comfortable living, the homes are complemented by private terraces, adding an enhanced sense of openness and exclusivity.

The residences are complemented by a standalone G+3 clubhouse spanning 10,000 sq. ft., thoughtfully designed to offer a host of 40+ premium lifestyle amenities. The clubhouse, aptly named “The Meridian,” serves as an exclusive recreational and social hub for residents. These have been curated across wellness, recreation, social and leisure spaces, including a podium swimming pool, indoor games room, multipurpose hall, coworking space, mini theatre, rooftop party area, yoga zone and more.

The project comprises two basement levels, stilt and 13 residential floors, creating a well-integrated residential community.

With homes starting from Rs. 1.19 crore, BALMANDAISA brings together a strategic location, generous spaces, private terraces, premium amenities and investment potential for discerning homebuyers.

The grand launch and logo reveal marked an important milestone for DAC Developers, introducing BALMANDAISA as a new benchmark in ultra-luxury living on the Porur–Poonamallee corridor.

Addressing the gathering and customers, Mr. Sathish Kumar Santhanam, Founder & Managing Director, DAC Developers, said that BALMANDAISA is one of the landmark projects in the company’s journey. He further shared that DAC Developers has completed over 150 projects and has expanded its presence to Sivaganga and Coimbatore, with an international presence through offices in Dubai and Singapore.

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