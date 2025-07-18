PNN

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 18: As a leading AI-powered commercial real estate platform in India, Daftar.com focuses on excellence and progress always. They recently announced their partnership with Shivalik, a reputable provider of power automation and control systems as their official technical advisor for their new smart corporate campus planned in Mohali.

With two major companies coming together, this collaboration is indeed a great decision and will create a high-tech, energy-efficient space for modern businesses so they can run their operations with ease.

The new campus in Mohali will cover around 100,000 square feet and is designed to support MSMEs, startups, and coworking space providers, apart from focusing on technology and user-friendly operations for the campus to be a zero-brokerage, fully automated facility.

As a technical advisor, Shivalik is expected to bring their knowledge of power systems and automation, and smart infrastructure integration to the project to align with the global smart building standards. Their role includes overseeing advanced power distribution, implementing real-time energy monitoring systems, and building an infrastructure that is both strong and efficient.

This collaboration is not just about powering a building but about creating a modern workspace ecosystem that is both energy-efficient and future-ready for businesses to have a working environment flexible and fully optimised for energy usage and operational performance within the smart campus.

An official from Daftar.com said, "Shivalik's deep experience in power systems and automation is invaluable to us and as we build a future-ready workspace ecosystem, this partnership is proof we have taken a step in the right direction."

Daftar.com is precisely famous for its AI-driven approach, zero-brokerage approach to commercial real estate as they provide flexible, transparent leasing options to startups, coworking operators, and enterprises, and help them find and manage office spaces with ease. By eliminating traditional brokerage fees and using AI to match businesses with the right spaces, Daftar.com has changed how people think about commercial real estate for the better.

Shivalik has become a brand in the field of power automation and control systems, and delivers electrical control panels, smart building technologies, and energy management systems. They have a proven track record in creating efficient and reliable power solutions and that makes them a trusted name in the industry.

Both Daftar.com and Shivalik aim to create a campus that is not only smarter and more advanced but also tailored to the evolving needs of India's growing business ecosystem.

