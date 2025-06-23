Daikcell India Achieves ₹2 Crore Monthly Sales in Just 10 Months Without Equity Funding, Operating at 20%+ EBITDA Margin

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 23: Daikcell India, a provider of high-quality power solutions and home appliances, has carved a distinct niche in less than a year since beginning operations. Officially incorporated in February 2023, the company began operations in July 2024 and has since made remarkable progress in the Indian market.

Founded by three young entrepreneurs -- Divakar Chauhan, Sahil Saini, and Aakash Agarwal -- each bringing 6 to 7 years of deep industry experience, Daikcell India is rapidly building a name for itself through its commitment to quality, performance, and trust. The ownership of the company is equally distributed among the trio, with Divakar Chauhan serving as the CEO and Director of the company.

Scaling Without Investors: ₹2 Crore Monthly Revenue in 10 Months

Defying traditional startup norms, Daikcell India has reached a monthly sales milestone of ₹2 crore in just 10 months of operations, all without raising any equity funding. Even more impressive is the company's EBITDA margin exceeding 20%, showing strong operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

This success has been achieved with less than 1% spent on marketing, thanks to an exceptional organic product page traffic of over 20,000 users per week, driven by SEO, word-of-mouth referrals, and strong customer satisfaction.

Product Strength & Unique Selling Proposition

Daikcell offers a diverse and growing product range including Mainline Voltage Stabilizers, AC Stabilizers, and Servo Stabilizers. The brand stands apart through its 5-year replacement warranty, a market-first offering, and a 30-day return policy, all designed to enhance customer trust and loyalty.

"We have put in place rigorous quality control checks for every piece of equipment we make, underscoring our customer-first approach. Our goal is to set new industry standards through reliability, innovation, and transparency. The founder's mindset is very clear: 'I would rather lose money than a single customer - because we are not building just a company, we are building trust,'" said Divakar Chauhan, CEO/Director of Daikcell India Pvt. Ltd.

Team & Expansion Plans

With a 40+ member team and growing, Daikcell has built internal capabilities across product development, customer support, supply chain, and distribution. The company is now expanding its portfolio to include Lithium-ion inverter batteries and domestic Atta Chakki machines, with product launches expected in the coming quarters.

Manufacturing Shift & Fundraising Plans

Currently operating via partner manufacturing, Daikcell is in the process of moving to a fully in-house manufacturing setup by Q4 FY25. This strategic transition is aimed at improving turnaround times, optimizing cost control, and enabling better product innovation.

To support this major move, Daikcell is planning to raise its first round of funding, focused on establishing a dedicated manufacturing facility that can support its growing product range and national distribution goals.

Future Revenue Target: ₹100 Crore by 2027

Looking ahead, Daikcell India has set a clear revenue target of ₹100 crore in annual sales by FY27. With rapid traction in the stabilizer market, an upcoming manufacturing base, and entry into lithium and domestic appliance categories, the company is poised for sustained multi-category growth.

"Our ambition is to become India's top brand in the stabilizer and lithium-ion segments. With our customer-centric approach and product innovation, we are confident in achieving ₹100 crore annual revenue by 2027," said Mr. Chauhan.

Redefining the Power & Appliance Segment

As Daikcell India scales its operations and deepens its presence across India, it is on track to reshape the stabilizer, lithium ion inverter battery, and other home appliance segment. The company's emphasis on trust, long-term service commitments, and customer delight has already positioned it as a rising challenger brand in a competitive industry.

