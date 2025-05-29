Daily volume in money market surged by 10% YoY to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in FY25: RBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported a sharp rise in money market activity and sustained momentum in bank credit growth during the financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

According to the central bank's latest report, the average daily volume in the money market rose by 10 per cent to Rs 5.5 lakh crore during 2024-25 compared to the previous year.

The report noted that both bank deposits and credit continued to grow at a double-digit pace during the year. Although deposit growth lagged behind credit growth, however the gap narrowed over the course of the year.

Advertisement

Notably, public sector banks (PSBs) recorded higher credit growth than private sector banks, highlighting their active lending approach.

According to the report, bank credit expansion was broad-based, with strong contributions from the retail, services, and agriculture sectors.

Advertisement

The central bank stated that credit to agriculture and allied activities maintained double-digit growth throughout the year. Industrial credit remained robust, supported by a pick-up in lending to medium and large industries.

However, credit to micro and small industries showed some moderation in recent months.

In terms of interest rates, the report said money market rates remained broadly aligned with the policy repo rate throughout 2024-25. Meanwhile, government securities (G-sec) yields softened and showed less volatility compared to global and emerging market counterparts.

The Indian rupee (INR) witnessed a depreciating trend in the second half of the year due to a stronger US dollar and equity portfolio outflows.

The report also provided a detailed quarterly analysis of Government Securities yield movements. The first quarter (Q1:2024-25) saw G-sec yields move both ways. Yields initially rose due to foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows and rising crude oil prices. However, they softened later following the RBI's record surplus transfer to the government.

The second quarter (Q2:2024-25) witnessed a steeper yield curve, with short-term G-sec yields falling more than long-term ones. This was driven by declining crude oil prices, steady FPI inflows, and the start of a global rate-cutting cycle, including a 50-basis point cut by the US Federal Reserve.

The third quarter saw range-bound movements in G-sec yields. Upward pressure from rising US Treasury yields and domestic inflation was partially offset. Q4:2024-25 experienced a downward trend in yields due to liquidity infusion measures and the RBI's move to ease monetary policy.

By the end of the financial year, the 10-year generic G-sec yield stood at 7.01 per cent, marking a 5 basis point decline from its level at the end of March 2024. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)