Home / Business / Dainik Bhaskar Group wins prestigious Golden Peacock

Dainik Bhaskar Group wins prestigious Golden Peacock

PTI
Updated At : 10:54 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dainik Bhaskar Group has been honoured with the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, reinforcing its commitment to responsible growth and community impact.

The award was presented on February 19, 2026, at Hotel Taj Lands End, in the presence of industry leaders and dignitaries from across the country.

The recognition highlights the Group's large-scale initiatives in environmental sustainability, education, public health, and community development. Campaigns such as Ek Ped Ek Zindagi, Mitti Ke Ganesh, Vastradaan, and Sanskaar Vidya Niketan, among others, have driven strong citizen participation and meaningful on-ground impact. From encouraging behavioural change at the grassroots level to mobilising millions through purpose-led movements, the Group has consistently translated awareness into action.

The award was received by Pawan Pandey, VP – Brand & Product Marketing, Dainik Bhaskar Group, on behalf of the organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Agarwal, Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group said, "This recognition strengthens our belief that media can be a powerful force for societal transformation. At Dainik Bhaskar Group, our commitment to community and sustainability is deeply rooted in our values and we will continue to build initiatives that deliver meaningful and lasting impact."

The Golden Peacock Award is one of the most respected benchmarks of corporate excellence in India, celebrating organisations that demonstrate leadership, transparency, and measurable outcomes in Corporate Social Responsibility.

About Dainik Bhaskar Group

Dainik Bhaskar Group is a leading media conglomerate with a diverse presence across print, radio, and digital platforms, reaching 14 states in 4 languages- Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English. With a readership of 14 crore across print, digital, and social platforms, the group holds a prominent position in the Indian media landscape.

Its flagship publication, Dainik Bhaskar is India's No.1 newspaper and the world's third-largest newspaper by circulation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917313/Dainik_Bhaskar_Group.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

