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Home / Business / Dainik Bhaskar sparks a meaningful dialogue with its latest Deepawali campaign: #GiftBeforeDiwali

Dainik Bhaskar sparks a meaningful dialogue with its latest Deepawali campaign: #GiftBeforeDiwali

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PTI
Updated At : 12:17 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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BHOPAL, India, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Diwali, Dainik Bhaskar's initiative 'Sarthak Deepawali' encourages people to make the festival more meaningful by sharing happiness with those who are less privileged and often excluded from festive celebrations.

This year, the campaign takes this thought a step further with the message, 'Is Baar Khushiyan Thoda Pehle Pahunchaiye, Kisi Ki Deepawali Sarthak Banaiye.'

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People often gift sweets, clothes or bonuses to their house helps, security guards and others who support their everyday lives on the day of Diwali or sometimes even after that. However, if these gifts are given before the festival, recipients can actually use them in their Diwali preparations, making their celebrations more meaningful.

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The campaign tells this story through Gen Z, a generation often perceived as distracted, unbothered and glued to their mobile phones. Yet, beneath this perception lies a generation of doers, capable of mobilising people, driving change and turning a simple thought into a movement. This message has deeply resonated with people across India, with the campaign already touching over 12 million hearts and encouraging more people to embrace the spirit of #GiftBeforeDiwali. Watch the film to experience the thought behind this year's Sarthak Deepawali campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tOOtPZ6wh8

Girish Agarwal, Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group, shared: "Sarthak Deepawali has always been about making Diwali more meaningful by extending the joy of the festival beyond our own homes. Over the years, our endeavour has been to encourage people to look around, think of those who are often left out of celebrations, and take small steps to make their Diwali better. We believe that when we celebrate with others in mind, the festival becomes truly meaningful."

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Pawan Pandey, Head – Brand & Product Marketing, Dainik Bhaskar Group, added: "The idea behind Sarthak Deepawali was to encourage a simple behavioural change through #GiftBeforeDiwali. Choosing to tell this story through Gen Z was equally intentional. A generation often seen as indifferent has the potential to inspire people, drive change and turn a simple thought into collective action."

About Us – Dainik Bhaskar Group

Dainik Bhaskar Group is a leading media conglomerate with a diverse presence across print, radio, and digital platforms, reaching 14 states in 4 languages- Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English. With a readership of 14 Crore across newspapers, digital, and social platforms, the Group holds a prominent position in the Indian media landscape.

Its flagship publication, Dainik Bhaskar, ranks as India's largest and the world's third-largest newspaper by circulation.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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