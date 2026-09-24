DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Dalal Street hit by crude fire, US yield surge, Nifty closes 1.64% lower at 23,063, Sensex lost 1247 points

Dalal Street hit by crude fire, US yield surge, Nifty closes 1.64% lower at 23,063, Sensex lost 1247 points

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:47 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Indian equity markets witnessed sharp selling pressure on Thursday as rising US bond yields, renewed strength in crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index closed at 23,063.10, down 383.70 points or 1.64 per cent, while the BSE Sensex ended at 73,580.54, lower by 1,247.71 points or 1.67 per cent.

Advertisement

The sell-off came as Brent crude surged back to around USD 106 per barrel, after declining to around USD 98 per barrel on Wednesday. At the same time, the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 5.11 per cent, increasing concerns over inflation, borrowing costs and the pace of global monetary easing.

Advertisement

Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, said the market witnessed a sharp risk-off session, with selling intensifying across sectors, particularly financials.

“Indian equities witnessed a sharp risk-off session as selling intensified across sectors, particularly financials. The correction reflects more than routine profit-booking: the rise in the US 10-year Treasury yield to around 5.11 per cent, crude oil remaining above $100 a barrel and persistent geopolitical uncertainty are collectively raising concerns around inflation, borrowing costs and the pace of global monetary easing,” Kasat said.

Advertisement

He said these factors are prompting investors to reduce risk, particularly in rate-sensitive segments.

“Going forward, volatility could remain elevated until there is greater clarity on crude prices and global yields. A moderation in these pressures would be important for sentiment to stabilise,” he added.

On the NSE, almost all sectoral indices closed in the red, with sharp declines seen in auto, metal and private banking stocks.

The Nifty Auto index fell 1.46 per cent, while Nifty FMCG declined 1.18 per cent. Nifty IT lost 0.67 per cent, Nifty Media fell 0.75 per cent, and Nifty Metal declined 1.99 per cent.

Nifty Pharma fell 0.46 per cent, while Nifty PSU Bank declined 1.21 per cent. Nifty Private Bank lost more than 2 per cent.

The weakness was also reflected in other Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 was the only major index among those tracked to close higher, gaining 0.89 per cent to 65,600.

Singapore's Straits Times declined 0.46 per cent to close at 5,683, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.25 per cent to 24,772. Taiwan's Weighted Index closed at 48,024, down 0.28 per cent. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.

In commodities, gold prices declined 0.61 per cent to Rs 1,50,378 per 10 grams for 24 karats, while silver prices fell 1.23 per cent to Rs 2,33,067 per kg. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts