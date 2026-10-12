DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Daniel Dsouza joins Anthropic's founding Applied AI team in India

Daniel Dsouza joins Anthropic's founding Applied AI team in India

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:18 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Enterprise AI leader Daniel Dsouza has joined Anthropic, the AI safety and research company behind Claude, as part of its founding Applied AI team in India. He announced the move in a post on LinkedIn.

Sharing the news, Daniel wrote: “Excited to share that I’ve joined Anthropic as part of the founding Applied AI team in India. I’m grateful for this incredible opportunity to be at the intersection of research, technology, and real-world application, and I’m looking forward to building what comes next with an exceptional team.”

Advertisement

Before joining Anthropic, Daniel was Head of AI at JoulesToWatts (J2W) Business Solutions, an enterprise AI firm focused on Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and operating across 15 countries, where he led AI strategy and built out a forward-deployed engineering team delivering AI solutions for enterprise clients.

Advertisement

Prior to this, Daniel co-founded SmaLLM, a startup focused on fine-tuning and continuously improving small language models, which was incubated by Antler India and Berkeley SkyDeck.

In earlier roles, Daniel was Chief Revenue Officer of Adya AI, which is backed by IvyCap Ventures. He also played a defining role as CTO and later CEO of Webstream Communications, a live-streaming company that served many Fortune 500 organisations as well as notable government customers such as ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). During his tenure, he expanded the company across Australia, Singapore and the Middle East. His experience spans pre-sales, solutions architecture and managed services across the India and APAC GCC ecosystem.

Advertisement

Daniel holds an MBA from INSEAD in France, and an undergraduate degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering.

His move comes as Anthropic expands its presence in India, which the company has said is the second-largest market for Claude. Earlier this year, Anthropic appointed Irina Ghose as Managing Director for India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts