Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Enterprise AI leader Daniel Dsouza has joined Anthropic, the AI safety and research company behind Claude, as part of its founding Applied AI team in India. He announced the move in a post on LinkedIn.

Sharing the news, Daniel wrote: “Excited to share that I’ve joined Anthropic as part of the founding Applied AI team in India. I’m grateful for this incredible opportunity to be at the intersection of research, technology, and real-world application, and I’m looking forward to building what comes next with an exceptional team.”

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Before joining Anthropic, Daniel was Head of AI at JoulesToWatts (J2W) Business Solutions, an enterprise AI firm focused on Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and operating across 15 countries, where he led AI strategy and built out a forward-deployed engineering team delivering AI solutions for enterprise clients.

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Prior to this, Daniel co-founded SmaLLM, a startup focused on fine-tuning and continuously improving small language models, which was incubated by Antler India and Berkeley SkyDeck.

In earlier roles, Daniel was Chief Revenue Officer of Adya AI, which is backed by IvyCap Ventures. He also played a defining role as CTO and later CEO of Webstream Communications, a live-streaming company that served many Fortune 500 organisations as well as notable government customers such as ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). During his tenure, he expanded the company across Australia, Singapore and the Middle East. His experience spans pre-sales, solutions architecture and managed services across the India and APAC GCC ecosystem.

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Daniel holds an MBA from INSEAD in France, and an undergraduate degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering.

His move comes as Anthropic expands its presence in India, which the company has said is the second-largest market for Claude. Earlier this year, Anthropic appointed Irina Ghose as Managing Director for India.

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