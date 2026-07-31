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Home / Business / Danube Properties Announces Handover of 11 Projects In Dubai Over Next 12 Months

Danube Properties Announces Handover of 11 Projects In Dubai Over Next 12 Months

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ANI
Updated At : 12:58 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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Dubai [UAE], July 31: Danube Properties is set to hand over 11 projects in one year, marking one of the company's largest delivery milestones and reinforcing its commitment to delivering projects on time and often before time in Dubai's thriving real estate market.

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The upcoming handovers include Elitz 1 & 3 by Danube in Jumeirah Village Circle, Sportz by Danube in Dubai Sports City, Viewz 1 & 2 by Danube in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Oceanz 1, 2 & 3 by Danube in Dubai Maritime City, Fashionz by Danube in Jumeirah Village Triangle, and Oasiz 1 & 2 by Danube in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

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Commenting on the milestone, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, "Over the next 12 months, we are proud to hand over 11 projects, reflecting our commitment to delivering quality developments on time despite the recent regional uncertainty. These handovers represent the trust thousands of families have placed in my company and the incredible city of Dubai."

Despite recent geopolitical developments in the GCC, which doubled the building material costs, Danube Properties remained committed to delivering every project as promised, supported by Danube Building Materials. "We absorbed the increased cost of procuring construction materials because keeping our promise to customers has always come first," Sajan added. "Delivering on time is part of our DNA, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of new homeowners to the Danube family in the months ahead."

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With a strong pipeline of project deliveries, Danube Properties continues to contribute to Dubai's position as one of the world's leading real estate investment destinations, supported by visionary leadership, sustained economic growth, world-class infrastructure, and a business-friendly environment.

Dubai also offers attractive rental yields compared to many global cities, while eligible property investments provide access to the UAE's Golden Visa programme, offering long-term residency and enhanced lifestyle opportunities.

About Danube Properties

Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, is one of the UAE's leading private real estate developers. Renowned for pioneering the 1% payment plan, the company develops fully furnished homes with more than 40 lifestyle amenities and has built a strong reputation for quality construction and timely delivery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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