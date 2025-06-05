Daradia Launches India’s First Web-Based MSK Ultrasound Simulator, Advancing Pain Medicine Training

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 5: Daradia: The Pain Clinic, a Kolkata-based center of excellence in pain management and education, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind web-based musculoskeletal (MSK) ultrasound simulator. Designed specifically to teach MSK sonoanatomy essential for ultrasound-guided pain interventions, the simulator is aimed at democratizing access to high-quality, self-paced ultrasound training without requiring cadavers, patients, or ultrasound machines.

This web-based tool allows physicians to practice scanning techniques and anatomical recognition on authentic, real human sonographic images, offering a high-fidelity experience that closely mirrors live scanning. Unlike simulators that rely on artificial or animated visuals, Daradia’s simulator ensures realistic image-based learning directly through a browser—no software installation or special hardware is required.

“This is not just a simulator; it’s an equalizer in medical education,” said Dr. Gautam Das, founder of Daradia and an internationally recognized expert in interventional pain medicine. “Thousands of physicians across smaller towns and underserved regions never get access to cadaveric training or dedicated ultrasound labs. With this innovation, we are bridging that gap and making standardized training accessible worldwide.” The simulator primarily benefits pain physicians who regularly perform ultrasound-guided procedures such as nerve blocks, fascial plane injections, and joint interventions. However, the tool has also proven highly relevant for allied specialists including those in radiology, orthopedics, anesthesiology, neurology, and physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R)—many of whom routinely engage in MSK ultrasound evaluations and procedures.

Strong Endorsement from Early Users Since its soft launch, the simulator has drawn significant attention from the medical community, with nearly 1,000 users registered from both India and international regions. Structured feedback collected from 131 physicians has confirmed the simulator’s strong educational value: • 94% had previously undergone cadaver or volunteer-based USG training.

• Recommendation score: 9.48 out of 10 • Image realism: 8.96 out of 10 • Perceived clinical utility: 9.16 out of 10 One user commented, “I’ve attended hands-on cadaver workshops, but this simulator allowed me to repeat and explore complex anatomy, especially the shoulder, multiple times—something no physical workshop can offer.” The simulator’s interface includes labeled anatomical zones, probe guidance cues, and scanning path instructions, helping physicians build spatial awareness and confidence before transitioning to real-patient scenarios. The self-paced design allows learners to pause, review, and repeat modules as often as needed, which is especially helpful for procedural memory and pattern recognition.

A Clinician–Engineer Collaboration This innovation is the result of an interdisciplinary collaboration involving expert clinicians and software engineers.

Dr. Sushpa Das, senior pain specialist and core member of the development team, emphasized the pedagogical foundations of the tool: “Our goal was not just to digitize anatomy, but to create a guided educational journey. The intuitive layout and accurate sonographic visuals help learners form a solid mental map of MSK structures before they ever touch a probe.” The platform’s backend was engineered by Ms. Nandini Vanzara, a biomedical engineer who led the technical architecture and user interface design.

“Delivering high-resolution real images smoothly through a browser was the biggest technical challenge,” she stated. “We focused on aligning the simulator's flow with how clinicians think and work. Every scan sequence, every label was thoughtfully built for clarity and efficiency.” The simulator is mobile-friendly and browser-based, making it accessible on desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. No separate software or external equipment is needed.

Bridging a Training Deficit in India and Beyond The launch comes at a crucial time, as image-guided interventions are becoming standard in pain and musculoskeletal medicine. However, access to structured MSK ultrasound training is still limited in most medical institutions due to cost, infrastructure constraints, or lack of trained faculty.

“Even many experienced doctors lack adequate hands-on MSK ultrasound exposure,” added Dr. Das. “This simulator helps fill that void. It enables flexible, on-demand learning—critical in today’s fast-paced medical environment.” Daradia has a longstanding reputation for providing evidence-based pain education. The clinic currently offers online fellowships, hands-on cadaver workshops, AI-based simulators, and global training programs that draw participants from across Asia, Europe, and Africa.

To support adoption, Daradia is offering a free trial module of the ultrasound simulator. Physicians can sign up and explore the platform at: www.daradiasimlearn.com For details about Daradia's educational programs, including fellowships, simulation tools, and academic events, visit: www.daradia.com Additional updates and learning resources can be found at: www.painindia.net

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).