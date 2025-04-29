VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: One of Darjeeling's most iconic landmarks, the historic Planter's Club--now reintroduced as Planter's Heritage by Cilantro Collection-- Darjeeling is set to welcome guests once again from April 21, 2025, following an extensive and meticulous restoration.

Established in 1868 by British officers, army personnel, and tea planters, the original Planter's Club is steeped in colonial history and timeless charm. Its storied past includes its role as the launch point of British mountaineer George Mallory's 1924 Everest expedition--a chapter of history still echoed in its halls. Today, two original oxygen cylinders from that fateful expedition are proudly displayed at the entrance, offering a tangible connection to its legendary heritage.

Reimagined as a boutique luxury retreat, Planter's Heritage by Cilantro Collection offers a rare fusion of old-world legacy and contemporary sophistication. The restored club features 36 elegantly appointed rooms across three distinct categories, each thoughtfully designed to deliver modern comfort while preserving the architectural soul of the original structure.

Guests can indulge in a gourmet restaurant, unwind at a vibrant bar, and savour handcrafted delicacies at an artisan cafe--each space thoughtfully curated to reflect the spirit of the estate. For events and celebrations, the property also houses a 3,400 sq. ft. banquet hall, ideal for hosting intimate gatherings against the majestic backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas. Select rooms offer breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga range, making every sunrise a moment to remember.

"This reopening is more than a restoration--it's a revival of Darjeeling's storied past. Planter's Heritage, a unit of Jigden Hotels & Resorts, managed by Cilantro Collection is a tribute to a bygone era, where heritage meets curated comfort," said Tanmoy Chowdhury, Founder Cilantro Hotels.

With its rich history, refined design, and unparalleled location, Planter's Heritage by Cilantro Collection invites history lovers, cultural explorers, and discerning travelers to relive the charm of a colonial-era club--reimagined with the warmth and elegance of modern hospitality.

