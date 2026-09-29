DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Darwinbox Among the Top Two HCM Vendors Globally for Applied AI in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities

Darwinbox Among the Top Two HCM Vendors Globally for Applied AI in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:37 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29: Darwinbox today announced that it ranks among the top two HCM vendors globally for Applied AI in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises. The recognition follows the launch of Darwinbox Cortex, the AI-Native HCM platform, fundamentally reimagined with AI at its foundation rather than layered on top. Rebuilt from the ground up, Cortex defines a new category of HCM: moving beyond recording work to understanding, anticipating, and acting. Cortex launched with global design partners including Visteon Corporation, a Fortune 1000 enterprise, and Transcarent, and technology partners including Microsoft, Slack, and Glean.

Advertisement

“Darwinbox being one of only two vendors to score 3.4 or higher for Applied AI is meaningful validation of the direction we have taken with Cortex,” said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Darwinbox. “The next phase of AI in HR will not be defined by access to models alone. It will be defined by how deeply AI understands each organization: its people, roles, skills, policies, workflows, and permissions, and how reliably it can turn that understanding into action. Darwinbox’s HCM Context Graph gives Cortex that foundation, enabling agents to reason and work across the employee lifecycle with the right governance and accountability. We believe the future of HCM is not merely a system that records how an organization works, but one that understands it and helps move work forward.”

Advertisement

Gartner recognized Darwinbox’s overall AI capabilities and strategy as a strength, highlighting the breadth of AI innovation across the platform, including more than 60 pre-built agentic and generative AI use cases, Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability, and a no-code Agent Builder.

Cortex: Built on the HCM Context Graph

Advertisement

Cortex is the world’s first HCM built on a Context Graph, a live, unified map of the organization: its people, roles, policies, workflows, and decisions. The Context Graph is what allows agents to reason across the full organizational context and act on it. For organizations, that means:

Everyone in HR becomes a builder.

HR teams describe what they need in plain language, and Cortex builds it, whether that is a process, a workflow or an agent. The Context Graph unifies organizational context, system capabilities and HR expertise, so AI reasons over live context rather than a static configuration.

Trusted autonomy, within set limits.

Agents reason and execute within an organization’s existing permissions and governance. Every action is transparent, policy-aware, and accountable, leaving behind a receipt of every decision. That is how Cortex unlocks trusted autonomy that compounds, within the limits the organization sets.

Risks and opportunities surfaced early.

Cortex fundamentally changes how HR sees what is happening by continuously sensing patterns across roles, modules, and moments of the employee lifecycle that might otherwise remain hidden. It surfaces emerging risks and opportunities early, giving HR the ability to anticipate and act while outcomes can still be shaped.

Across organizations, Darwinbox AI is already changing how HR operates: understanding context, surfacing what matters earlier, and enabling HR to act at scale. At Bank of the Philippine Islands, time to hire fell from 33 days to 17 days, a 48% reduction, while HR queries dropped 31% year over year, with more than 43,000 interactions through Darwinbox AI.

For More Information

Read complimentary copies of the Gartner reports on the Darwinbox website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Josie Xing, Ranadip Chandra, Ron Hanscome, Sam Grinter, Kate Jensen, Anand Chouksey, 31 August 2026

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Josie Xing, Ranadip Chandra, Ron Hanscome, Sam Grinter, Kate Jensen, 31 August 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts