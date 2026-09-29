Darwinbox Among the Top Two HCM Vendors Globally for Applied AI in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29: Darwinbox today announced that it ranks among the top two HCM vendors globally for Applied AI in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises. The recognition follows the launch of Darwinbox Cortex, the AI-Native HCM platform, fundamentally reimagined with AI at its foundation rather than layered on top. Rebuilt from the ground up, Cortex defines a new category of HCM: moving beyond recording work to understanding, anticipating, and acting. Cortex launched with global design partners including Visteon Corporation, a Fortune 1000 enterprise, and Transcarent, and technology partners including Microsoft, Slack, and Glean.

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“Darwinbox being one of only two vendors to score 3.4 or higher for Applied AI is meaningful validation of the direction we have taken with Cortex,” said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Darwinbox. “The next phase of AI in HR will not be defined by access to models alone. It will be defined by how deeply AI understands each organization: its people, roles, skills, policies, workflows, and permissions, and how reliably it can turn that understanding into action. Darwinbox’s HCM Context Graph gives Cortex that foundation, enabling agents to reason and work across the employee lifecycle with the right governance and accountability. We believe the future of HCM is not merely a system that records how an organization works, but one that understands it and helps move work forward.”

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Gartner recognized Darwinbox’s overall AI capabilities and strategy as a strength, highlighting the breadth of AI innovation across the platform, including more than 60 pre-built agentic and generative AI use cases, Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability, and a no-code Agent Builder.

Cortex: Built on the HCM Context Graph

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Cortex is the world’s first HCM built on a Context Graph, a live, unified map of the organization: its people, roles, policies, workflows, and decisions. The Context Graph is what allows agents to reason across the full organizational context and act on it. For organizations, that means:

Everyone in HR becomes a builder.

HR teams describe what they need in plain language, and Cortex builds it, whether that is a process, a workflow or an agent. The Context Graph unifies organizational context, system capabilities and HR expertise, so AI reasons over live context rather than a static configuration.

Trusted autonomy, within set limits.

Agents reason and execute within an organization’s existing permissions and governance. Every action is transparent, policy-aware, and accountable, leaving behind a receipt of every decision. That is how Cortex unlocks trusted autonomy that compounds, within the limits the organization sets.

Risks and opportunities surfaced early.

Cortex fundamentally changes how HR sees what is happening by continuously sensing patterns across roles, modules, and moments of the employee lifecycle that might otherwise remain hidden. It surfaces emerging risks and opportunities early, giving HR the ability to anticipate and act while outcomes can still be shaped.

Across organizations, Darwinbox AI is already changing how HR operates: understanding context, surfacing what matters earlier, and enabling HR to act at scale. At Bank of the Philippine Islands, time to hire fell from 33 days to 17 days, a 48% reduction, while HR queries dropped 31% year over year, with more than 43,000 interactions through Darwinbox AI.

For More Information

Read complimentary copies of the Gartner reports on the Darwinbox website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Josie Xing, Ranadip Chandra, Ron Hanscome, Sam Grinter, Kate Jensen, Anand Chouksey, 31 August 2026

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Josie Xing, Ranadip Chandra, Ron Hanscome, Sam Grinter, Kate Jensen, 31 August 2026

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