Darwinbox and Neeyamo Partner to Deliver Global Payroll Across More Than 160 Countries Through One Unified Platform

BusinessWire India

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8: Darwinbox today announced a strategic partnership with Neeyamo, a leading global payroll and Employer of Record (EOR) provider, to help enterprises simplify global workforce management by bringing HR and payroll together on one unified platform. Darwinbox runs native payroll across its core markets in India, Southeast Asia, and the GCC. Through Darwinbox's Global Payroll Connector, enterprises can extend payroll operations to new markets with Neeyamo while keeping Darwinbox as the single system of record for employee data.

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As organizations expand internationally, HR often scales on a unified platform while payroll stays fragmented across local providers, resulting in duplicate employee data, inconsistent payroll outputs, disconnected processes and limited global visibility. Darwinbox and Neeyamo remove these silos by connecting HR and payroll into a single operating model, so enterprises can scale globally without compromising on local compliance or a consistent employee experience.

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For enterprises entering new markets, the partnership ensures HR and payroll move together from day one. Employees and administrators benefit from a consistent experience across HR and payroll, while HR and finance leaders gain a consolidated global view of payroll costs, compliance, and workforce data. Payroll results processed by Neeyamo flow back into Darwinbox, eliminating manual reconciliation and providing a single global view for reporting and governance.

Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder & Head of Product, Darwinbox, said:

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"Global enterprises shouldn't have to choose between local payroll expertise and a unified HR experience. Darwinbox has always been built to bring together local depth with global consistency. Our partnership with Neeyamo, powered by the Global Payroll Connector, enables organizations to extend payroll across more than 160 countries while maintaining a single employee record, consistent workflows, and complete visibility across their global workforce."

Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO, Neeyamo, said:

"Our partnership with Darwinbox brings together complementary strengths to deliver a more integrated and resilient HR-payroll ecosystem. It is a step forward in enabling enterprises to operate with greater coherence, control, and confidence across global markets."

Darwinbox's Global Payroll Connector is designed to simplify how global enterprises connect HR with payroll providers across markets. By enabling a standardized integration framework, the connector allows customers to extend their existing HR system to specialist payroll providers while continuing to manage employee records, payroll workflows, approvals, and governance within Darwinbox. This approach helps organizations expand into new markets faster, reduce implementation effort, and maintain a consistent global operating model without building new integrations for every country.

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