Darwinbox Expands Partnership with Microsoft to Drive Delivered Value Across Enterprises with Frontier Tuning

BusinessWire India

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2: Darwinbox, a global leader in HR, payroll, and talent management solutions, today announced a major expansion of its Microsoft partnership, on the heels of the global launch of their latest innovation, Darwinbox Cortex™. The collaboration makes Darwinbox among the first enterprise software companies to apply Microsoft Frontier Tuning to individualize every workforce interaction and become smarter, learn over time and appreciate in delivered value, placing that intelligence in the flow of work via Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Teams.

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In today's complex environments, HR and IT leaders must work together to devise a strategy that complements the latest expectations of the workforce. By integrating Darwinbox's human capital management (HCM) platform with Microsoft solutions, mutual customers will realize maximum benefits that compounds with every interaction.

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"HCM has spent four decades waiting to be asked. Cortex is built on the opposite premise -- it is ready before you ask," said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder, Darwinbox. "Microsoft Frontier Tuning extends that learning into the flow of work itself. Enterprises have spent decades buying software that depreciates from the day it goes live. Together with Microsoft, we are delivering the alternative: an HCM that appreciates with use."

"By applying Microsoft Frontier Tuning to human capital management, Darwinbox is demonstrating how AI can become more relevant, adaptive and valuable over time, helping customers reimagine employee experiences and drive meaningful business outcomes," said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia.

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