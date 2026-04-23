Dassault Systemes Launches 'Energize India Hackathon 2026' to Accelerate Sustainable Energy Innovation Through Virtual Twins

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New Delhi / Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 23: Dassault Systemes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the launch of the Energize India Hackathon 2026, a strategic initiative designed to catalyze India's journey toward energy security and clean energy dominance. Led by the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab - the company's open innovation laboratory and accelerator program, this 60-day challenge invites innovators to leverage the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop tangible, data-driven, and virtually simulated solutions for the nation's most pressing energy challenges.

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The Energize India Hackathon 2026 will focus on four critical domains: Hydrogen Innovation Ecosystem, Renewables Innovation, Nuclear Energy Innovation, and Energy Storage and Battery Innovation. It invites students, startups, researchers and innovators to design virtual twin-based solutions that can be scaled in the real world. Submissions will be classified under these four domains and evaluated on their potential to address large, urgent and systemic energy challenges.

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"Energy is the backbone of India's economic ambition and climate commitment powering our factories, our cities and our digital future. As India bets big on renewables, green hydrogen and storage, the real differentiator will be how fast we can design, test and scale new ideas sustainably. With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and virtual twins, Dassault Systemes provides Indian innovators a way to simulate tomorrow's energy systems before they are built, de-risking decisions and accelerating impact. Energize India Hackathon 2026 is our call to entrepreneurs, students and researchers to help shape a cleaner, more resilient energy future not in decades, but in this decade," said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes.

In the development phase, participants will use Dassault Systemes' industry solutions to model and simulate their energy innovation, leading into a validation phase where industry experts will mentor them on the final virtual twin and guide them in preparing for the jury presentation. The hackathon will culminate in a final pitch and showcase, where teams will present to a jury comprising esteemed members from NITI Aayog, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Kerala Startup Mission, public organisations working in the energy domain, successful startup founders, and senior corporate energy leaders.

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Projects will be evaluated against five criteria: disruptive impact, technical depth, scalability and economic viability, systems integration and sustainability impact, and execution readiness. Winning teams will gain access to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and hands-on training, mentorship and support from the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab to develop their project, startup or research, as well as the opportunity to showcase their innovations at 3DEXPERIENCE Forums and across various industry associations.

The registration period for Energize India Hackathon 2026 will span 30 days, including an information webinar and Q&A, with the 60-day hackathon commencing after all registrations are complete and shortlisted teams are announced.

Registration Link: www.myevents.3ds.com.

For more information

Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: www.3ds.com.

Connect with Dassault Systemes on:

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/dassaultsystemes

YouTube: www.youtube.com/DassaultSystemes

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