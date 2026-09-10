Data localisation, privacy becoming key requirements for enterprise AI deployment: Anthropic India MD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Data privacy and keeping sensitive data within national boundaries are emerging as critical requirements for enterprises deploying artificial intelligence, particularly in regulated sectors such as financial services, Anthropic India Managing Director Irina Ghose said on Thursday.

Speaking at a fireside chat on “AI Native Markets: Driving the Next Era of Financial Advantage” at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Ghose said enterprises and regulators are increasingly seeking greater control over where data resides as AI adoption expands.

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“The need for having data privacy and the need for having data reside within the boundaries was always an ask for the industry,” Ghose said.

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She said ensuring that data remains protected while AI systems are deployed at scale would require companies to build security, privacy and governance into their AI offerings rather than treating them as additional safeguards.

“For us at Anthropic, frankly, we consider safety and capability two sides of the same coin,” Ghose said, adding that the company takes into consideration security, privacy and governance while deciding how its AI models are built and distributed.

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The comments come at a time when data residency and sovereignty are becoming increasingly important considerations for India's financial sector as banks, insurers and fintech companies expand their use of AI.

Discussions at GFF 2026 have also focused on the need to combine AI adoption with governance, cyber resilience, privacy and control.

Ghose said the company wants to work with customers, regulators and the broader ecosystem to address these requirements.

“We are always wanting to work across with the customers, regulators, and the entire founding ecosystem to make it work in that manner,” she said.

Beyond data privacy, Ghose also said the growing adoption of AI is also forcing large global system integrators and consulting companies to fundamentally rethink how they serve enterprise customers.

She pointed to companies including Deloitte, TCS and Infosys, saying they are “redeploying or recreating their playbooks” to become more AI-first and AI-native.

According to Ghose, these firms have three important advantages as enterprises move towards AI — their domain knowledge of customers, understanding of the last mile of implementation and technology capabilities.

“The edge that they always have is the domain knowledge of their customers. The second is the last mile that they really know, and the third is the prowess of the technology,” she said.

She said the shift is not simply about giving employees access to AI tools, but involves a broader transformation in how companies operate.

“They are not looking at AI as a thing that they're bolting across and asking their employees. It's a large cultural tide shift that they're looking at,” Ghose said.

As an example, she cited Cognizant's deployment of Claude to as many as 350,000 employees globally. Anthropic had announced the partnership in November 2025, under which Cognizant planned to make Claude available across its workforce and combine it with its engineering platforms and industry blueprints.

Ghose said such large-scale deployments are also prompting companies to rethink what they can build for specific industries, including healthcare and insurance.

She added that consulting and technology companies are also embedding AI into their existing platforms to improve their agility and responsiveness and make them more “future-proof” and “future-ready”. (ANI)

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