Data Privacy Day: Protect People, Data, and Trust

New Delhi [India], January 23: Observed globally on January 28, Data Privacy Day highlights the growing importance of protecting personal information in today's digitally dependent world. Across more than 45 countries, Data Privacy Day brings together governments, organizations, educators, and individuals to promote data privacy and responsible digital practices.

To explore how organizations are marking Data Privacy Day initiatives, visit Threatcop's Cybersecurity Olympic: Data Privacy Edition

Data Privacy And The DPDP Law: Why It Matters Now

Data privacy matters because behind every data point is a real person. At its core, it is about protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII) such as names, contact details, financial data, location information, and online identifiers that can directly or indirectly identify individuals. When personal data is mishandled or exposed, the impact goes far beyond systems, affecting trust, security, and personal well-being. In a world where digital footprints are increasingly permanent, privacy failures are not just technical lapses but real threats to an individual's identity, reputation, and safety.

In India, Data Privacy Day holds added significance following the introduction of the Digital Personal Data Protection Law (DPDP Law) and the release of its final rules in 2025. The law establishes clear expectations for how digital personal data must be collected, used, shared, and protected, while reinforcing that many privacy risks stem from everyday human actions rather than only sophisticated cyberattacks. By emphasizing consent, purpose limitation, security safeguards, and breach accountability, the DPDP Law encourages organizations to move beyond compliance checklists and embed responsible data handling into daily employee behavior.

Threatcop's Approach: Turning Privacy Awareness Into Everyday Action

One of the biggest challenges in data privacy awareness programs is sustaining attention and driving meaningful behavioral change. Traditional formats such as static presentations, policy documents, or one-time training sessions often struggle to engage employees or influence everyday data handling decisions.

To address this gap, Threatcop, a subsidiary of Kratikal Tech Limited, promotes a People Security Management approach that strengthens the human layer of data protection and aligns employee behavior with regulatory expectations such as the DPDP Law.

As part of its Data Privacy Day initiatives, Threatcop introduces the Cybersecurity Olympic: Data Privacy Edition, a gamified awareness experience designed to engage employees and leadership through real-life privacy scenarios and experiential learning.

This approach has driven measurable impact across industries such as e-commerce, manufacturing, and BFSI, with gamified learning delivering up to 90 percent higher engagement and enabling employees to apply data privacy best practices in everyday work.

Cybersecurity Olympic: Data Privacy Edition

The Cybersecurity Olympic: Data Privacy Edition is Threatcop's flagship Data Privacy Day experience that transforms awareness into action by combining leadership readiness, employee engagement, and practical privacy learning in a single, high-impact event. This initiative will turn traditional privacy awareness into an interactive, experience-led program.

The Cybersecurity Olympic includes:

-CXO Tabletop Exercise

A guided privacy crisis simulation aligned with the DPDP Law, enabling CXOs to experience regulatory, legal, and reputational impact and practice decision-making under pressure.

-Gamified Privacy Awareness

Interactive, iPad-based privacy games where employees identify sensitive data, make privacy-safe decisions, and engage through live leaderboards and healthy competition.

-Interactive Data Privacy Course

Engaging learning content delivered on the TLMS platform, where short videos, infographics, wallpapers, and newsletters reinforce data privacy concepts and promote safe data-handling behaviors.

To explore the Cybersecurity Olympic: Data Privacy Edition, visit:

https://threatcop.com/data-privacy-day-cybersecurity-olympics?utm_source=pr_article&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=cybersecurity_olympics_pr

Leading With Purpose

Sharing a personal perspective on data privacy and people-centric security, Pavan Kushwaha, Founder and CEO at Threatcop and Kratikal, said:

"Data privacy, for me, begins with people. Behind every data point is an individual who trusts organizations to protect what matters to them. Laws and regulations set the foundation, but real privacy protection comes from employee empowerment, when employees understand their responsibilities and make the right decisions every day. When organizations invest in their people, data privacy evolves from a checkbox into a shared culture of trust."

A Forward-Looking Perspective

As Data Privacy Day highlights the importance of protecting personal information, organizations are increasingly recognizing the need to move from awareness to action. By combining education, engagement, leadership commitment, and alignment with laws such as the DPDP Act, businesses can build privacy-first cultures that protect individuals and strengthen trust.

In a digital era driven by data, protecting privacy is not just a regulatory obligation; it is a promise organizations make to the people who trust them with their data.

Make This Data Privacy Day Count

Organizations looking to turn Data Privacy Day into a meaningful, action-driven initiative can explore Threatcop's Cybersecurity Olympic: Data Privacy Edition, click here:

