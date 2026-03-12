DataArt Partners with CHRIST University on IT Museum - India, a Digital Tribute to Indian IT Culture

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 12: DataArt, a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms, has partnered with CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore Yeshwanthpur Campus, to launch IT Museum - India, a new digital platform dedicated to preserving India's rich information technology heritage. Officially inaugurated in February at the KEC Auditorium in the presence of His Grace Archbishop Raphy Manjaly of the Archdiocese of Agra, the initiative emphasizes both its academic and cultural significance.

Advertisement

Developed in collaboration with the Departments of Computer Science, Media Studies, and the Centre for Digital Learning at CHRIST University, IT Museum - India is designed to highlight India's contributions to information technology, from early computing milestones to contemporary innovation. The project reflects a shared commitment to documenting technological progress, indigenous knowledge systems, local engineering culture, and the evolving relationship between society and computation.

Advertisement

The platform operates as a dedicated website that curates research articles, case studies, historical narratives, and multimedia stories. A structured academic workflow allows contributors from multiple disciplines to submit materials that undergo a multi-stage scholarly review, ensuring authenticity, academic rigor, and long-term archival value. By combining research, storytelling, and digital preservation, the museum aims to function not only as an archive but as a living knowledge hub for students, scholars, industry professionals, and the wider public.

The launch coincided with commemorative celebrations honoring the birth anniversary of St. Kuriakose Elias Chavara, symbolically linking the preservation of intellectual heritage with CHRIST University's longstanding educational and spiritual tradition.

Advertisement

"IT Museum - India is not just a repository of artifacts. It is a living, evolving digital platform," said Alexey Pomigalov, Curator of the DataArt IT Museum. "We see this as the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on collecting stories, archiving innovations, and expanding the narrative of India's exceptional contribution to global IT. The initiative also resonates with our recent project Recount, Sort and Figure Out, which highlights the human and cultural impact of data processing and information technology."

Dr. Fr Biju K C, Chief Curator of IT Museum - India, noted: "IT Museum - India is not merely a website. It is a digital tribute to India's enduring dialogue between culture and computation, preserving the past while inspiring the future."

Sheetal Kale, Head of DataArt India, added: "We deeply value our partnership with CHRIST University, one of our key academic collaborators in India. We have worked closely with the university through IT schools for students, educational programs, IT talks, workshops, and other joint initiatives. We are proud to expand this cooperation through IT Museum - India. While CHRIST University leads the platform, we are honored to support and inspire the project as a trusted technology partner, reflecting our commitment to the local IT engineering culture that nurtures our colleagues and collaborators."

DataArt sees IT Museum - India as a starting point for long-term collaboration between academia and industry. Future plans include expanding the museum's digital collections, organizing joint research and archival initiatives, increasing student participation, and developing educational programs that connect historical insights with contemporary technological innovation.

At DataArt, understanding the past is an essential part of building the future. The company remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen education, foster innovation, and celebrate India's vibrant technological heritage.

For more information, please visit this page: https://itmuseum.christuniversity.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)