Day 2 of Longevity India Conference 2025 Explores Translational Research and Clinical Perspectives

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11: The Longevity India Conference 2025 - Rise for Healthy Aging continued its momentum on Day 2, focusing on Translational Research and Clinical Perspectives in longevity science. Hosted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, the day featured engaging discussions on cutting-edge innovations, diagnostics, health optimization frameworks, and emerging technologies in longevity science.

The sessions brought together leading researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, and investors, exploring the intersection of science and practical applications for extending healthspan and improving quality of life. Matt Kaeberlein, CEO of Optispan, emphasized the role of predictive analytics and AI in transforming aging research, highlighting their potential to measure, understand, and eventually control the biological processes that define longevity. David Furman, Associate Professor at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, discussed advancements in longevity science, focusing on the development of personalized interventions that can fundamentally change our approach to aging and disease prevention.

Matt Kaeberlein, CEO of Optispan, said, "This is my first time in India, and I am extremely impressed and inspired by the quality of science here. The impact that Longevity India is creating in the healthy aging spacing, makes me really excited about the future solutions."

Deepak Saini, Professor at IISc, said, "Aging trajectories are highly personal. The 'one-size-fits-all' approach will not address the demands of aging. Multidisciplinary data analytics will lead to the emergence of new ways to examine one's health, which then can alter health span."

"Addressing the issue of chronic inflammation is a key challenge for healthy aging. I am glad to present The BHARAT study at Longevity India Conference which is designed to develop a better understanding of chronic inflammation associated with aging, thereby providing potential solutions," Siddharth Jhunjhunwala, Associate Professor, IISc, added.

Day 2 also featured discussions on health innovations and diagnostics. Nithin Kamath (Zerodha) and Prashanth Prakash (Accel India) talked about "Medicine 4.0: Innovations for the Future of Indian Healthcare." Siddharth Jhunjhunwala (Longevity India, IISc) shared insights on the aging immune system from the BHARAT Initiative. Gaurav Agarwal (Tata 1mg) spoke about diagnostics as tools for health optimization. Hanno Steen (Harvard Medical School) introduced advancements in plasma proteomics. Industry leaders also debated digital health interventions for healthy aging. Sessions on future technologies featured Shriram Nene (Pathfinder Health Sciences) on AI and longevity, Darshit Patel (Decode Age) on microbiome diagnostics, and Sanath Kumar (Deep Holistics) on data-driven health. Elena Panzeri (Biopeak) examined women's longevity through the lens of microbiome and hormones.

The day concluded with an interactive poster session and networking opportunity, fostering collaborations among researchers, clinicians, and industry experts. Looking ahead, the final day of the conference will explore policy frameworks, investment trends, and large-scale clinical applications of longevity interventions.

