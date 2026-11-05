Dayavanti Associates Brings London Expertise to India’s Infrastructure through BIM & Digital Twins, with Team Experience on Rs. 2,000 Crore Projects

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: The India-headquartered firm combines UK-qualified professionals, advanced construction technology and integrated project management to support cost efficiency, delivery precision and sustainable infrastructure.

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Dayavanti Associates Pvt. Ltd. is advancing an integrated approach to infrastructure and construction, bringing together Building Information Modeling (BIM), Digital Twins, Master planning and urban planning project management expertise to help clients reduce avoidable costs, strengthen delivery timelines and improve design accuracy.

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The firm’s vision is to connect international construction knowledge with India’s development priorities—bringing greater discipline to infrastructure investment, better coordination to construction and stronger consideration of long-term asset performance.

Its multidisciplinary team and professional network bring prior experience across projects valued at approximately ₹2,000 crore.

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The firm celebrated its grand launch in Jaipur with an inauguration by visionary Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Government of Rajasthan.

International education, practical expertise

The team’s collective academic background includes Master of Science qualifications in Construction Project Management with BIM from the United Kingdom, complemented by studies in Innovation Management at the London School of Economics and Political Science Summer School and a CMI Level 7 qualification in Charted management institution United Kingdom, Strategic Management and Leadership.

These credentials connect digital engineering with project governance, commercial decision-making and innovation. The team includes BIM specialists with international project experience, combining technical proficiency with an understanding of construction sequencing, procurement and site requirements.

Members’ previous work includes resolving multidisciplinary design clashes, supporting cost-reduction measures and addressing coordination issues that contribute to delays. Their strength lies in translating complex technical information into practical decisions that account for budgets, schedules and construction realities.

Why BIM is critical for builders

For builders, unresolved design conflicts and late changes can disrupt multiple trades, increase expenditure and delay completion. BIM brings architectural, structural and building services information into a coordinated digital environment, helping teams identify these problems before construction.

Dayavanti Associates’ offering includes 4D construction planning, linking models with schedules, and 5D cost integration, connecting model information with quantities and costs.

These capabilities support procurement planning, assessment of construction sequences and evaluation of design alternatives.

Structured project information can also reduce management time spent locating drawings, reconciling revisions and resolving coordination queries.

Penn State’s BIM Planning for Facility Owners cites earlier findings of savings of up to 10% of contract value through clash detection. This represents a reported potential benefit rather than an average or guaranteed saving; actual outcomes depend on project conditions and implementation.

Advanced modelling, clash-detection and simulation software supports the firm’s approach, alongside AI-assisted analysis under professional oversight.

Digital Twins: extending value beyond construction

Digital Twins can connect an asset’s digital representation with reliable, updated operational data. Where appropriate systems are available, they can support performance monitoring, maintenance planning and analysis of energy and water consumption.

For owners and facility managers, this creates opportunities to understand asset condition, prioritise maintenance and make better-informed decisions about operating expenditure.

Accessible asset information can also reduce time spent searching for equipment records and maintenance histories.

The objective is to preserve the value of project information beyond handover, supporting buildings and infrastructure throughout their working lives.

Retrofitting for future demands

Dayavanti Associates also focuses on Scan-to-BIM, refurbishment and retrofit planning , helping clients understand existing conditions, coordinate upgrades and compare investment options.

Digital records can support the assessment of spatial constraints, building services and proposed interventions before work begins. Retaining and improving suitable structures can reduce new material demand and avoid some of the embodied carbon associated with demolition and replacement.

Improvements to building fabric and services can also support lower operational energy consumption, making retrofitting both a commercial consideration and an opportunity to improve environmental performance.

Integrating sustainability, green and blue infrastructure

The firm’s sustainability approach considers how buildings and infrastructure use materials, energy, water and land throughout their lifecycle.

Its planning focus includes green infrastructure, such as vegetation, landscaped corridors and permeable surfaces, alongside blue infrastructure , including drainage networks, rainwater-management systems and water bodies.

Considering these systems together can support urban cooling, biodiversity, water resilience and flood management. Digital coordination helps project teams assess their interaction with buildings, utilities and surrounding development, while material and energy assessments can inform decisions about lifecycle carbon footprints.

Greater value from infrastructure investment

By connecting cost, time, carbon and resilience, Dayavanti Associates seeks to support more effective use of private capital and public investment.

Its intended clients include developers, EPC contractors, architecture and engineering practices, infrastructure organisations and public-sector institutions. Alongside its Indian operations, the firm plans to pursue partnerships and opportunities in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia .

Its ambition is to translate international knowledge and digital capability into practical project value: better-coordinated construction, more efficient resource use and infrastructure prepared for long-term demands.

About Dayavanti Associates Pvt. Ltd.

Dayavanti Associates is an India-headquartered multidisciplinary advisory firm focused on BIM, Scan-to-BIM, Digital Twins, construction project management, retrofit planning and sustainable infrastructure.

Website: www.dayavantiassociates.com

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