DayOne and Sembcorp to Explore Integrated Power and Energy Solutions for Data Centers in Asia

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 29: DayOne Data Centers ("DayOne"), a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform, and Sembcorp Utilities ("Sembcorp"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to explore the integration of power and energy solutions into DayOne's data center developments to support its continued growth across Asia.

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Under this MOU, DayOne and Sembcorp would evaluate solutions across areas including on-site power infrastructure and generation, renewable energy supply, and operations and maintenance services.

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The collaboration supports DayOne's "Bring Your Own Power" initiative, which integrates power planning into the earliest stages of data center development to identify and secure suitable energy solutions. This approach aims to reduce execution risk, navigate increasingly constrained power markets, and provide customers with greater certainty as they scale.

"Scaling digital infrastructure means thinking about the energy pathways powering it from the outset," said Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne. "Our approach is to secure the critical resources—including power, land, water, and connectivity—early, so we can execute with speed while building responsibly for the long term. Working with Sembcorp gives us an opportunity to explore integrated data center, power, and energy solutions as we continue to expand across the region."

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Koh Chiap Khiong, President & CEO, Gas and Related Services, Sembcorp, said, "Powering AI requires energy infrastructure to grow alongside digital infrastructure. By working with DayOne early in the development of its projects, we can explore energy solutions that support its evolving requirements and continued growth across Asia. Together, we aim to help build the energy foundations needed to support the rapid growth of AI and digital infrastructure across the region."

DayOne and Sembcorp intend to jointly evaluate the feasibility, business case, and potential implementation pathways for energy solutions associated with agreed projects. The framework allows the parties to explore areas including reliable and cost-competitive power solutions, power generation and electrical infrastructure, fuel supply and storage, renewable energy solutions, and associated technical and operational services.

The MOU builds on DayOne's power and energy initiatives across its footprint as the company targets 100% renewable energy by 2030, where market conditions allow. In Singapore, DayOne has an existing Power Purchase Agreement with Sembcorp for its upcoming SG1 Data Center, where operations will be fully covered by renewable energy. In Malaysia, DayOne announced renewable energy supply agreements in June 2026 covering approximately 1.5GWp of solar capacity and 2.2GWh of battery energy storage under the country's Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS). In Thailand, DayOne entered into a Power Purchase Agreement to supply renewable energy to its Chonburi Tech Park data center campus.

Through these initiatives, DayOne aims to turn one of the industry's biggest constraints into an enabler of growth, giving customers greater confidence that capacity can be delivered at speed, when and where they need it.

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne") is a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform that develops and operates next-generation data centers, with a footprint across ten markets in Asia Pacific and Europe. Trusted by leading global hyperscalers and businesses, DayOne engineers, builds, and operates high-capacity, AI-ready campuses with speed, scale, and reliability. Powered by its proprietary integrated delivery model and proven track record of pioneering and scaling new markets, DayOne unlocks strategic capacity to meet accelerating critical infrastructure demands. Established in 2022, DayOne has operations in Singapore, Johor and Greater Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Tokyo and Kyushu in Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Finland, and Spain. For more information, visit dayonedc.com.

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