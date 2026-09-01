PRNewswire

Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 1: DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne"), a leading global digital infrastructure platform headquartered in Singapore, today announced a collaboration with TNB Power Generation Sdn. Bhd. ("TNB GenCo"), the wholly owned power generation subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), to explore a dedicated on-site power generation solution of up to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) for DayOne's new data center development in Selangor, within the Greater Kuala Lumpur region in Malaysia. Collaboration to assess a dedicated on-site power generation solution of up to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) for DayOne's new data center development in Selangor, within the Greater Kuala Lumpur region. Marks DayOne's continued expansion in the Greater Kuala Lumpur region, complementing its established presence in Johor.

Advertisement

This announcement builds on a longstanding partnership between the two companies, which includes collaborating on DayOne's campuses in Johor and national green energy programmes, including the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS) and the Green Electricity Tariff (GET).

Advertisement

By combining DayOne's digital infrastructure expertise with TNB GenCo's power generation capabilities, the partnership will look into solutions that support national grid security and reliability, while serving the needs of large-scale data center operations and future AI infrastructure growth.

The final capacity, configuration and implementation model remain subject to feasibility assessments, definitive agreements and applicable regulatory approvals.

Advertisement

The initiative reflects DayOne's sustainable and responsible approach to energy and digital infrastructure planning, in alignment with Malaysia's national development and energy transition agenda as outlined in its National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

By integrating dedicated on-site power generation and a battery energy storage system (BESS) directly with its data center infrastructure, and working closely with TNB and other industry partners, DayOne aims to contribute to greater energy resilience, more efficient use of power infrastructure, and the accelerated adoption of renewable and lower-carbon energy solutions.

The collaboration also supports Malaysia's economic growth, its ambition to attract high-value digital investment, and its goal of becoming a leading regional hub for AI and the digital economy - while strengthening local capabilities and minimising environmental impact.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in Kuala Lumpur on August 7, by DayOne General Manager of Malaysia, Jimmy Yan, and TNB GenCo Managing Director, Dato' Shahrir Abdul Latiff. The ceremony was witnessed by DayOne Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Khoo, and TNB President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ir. Ts. Shamsul Ahmad.

Jamie Khoo, Chief Executive Officer of DayOne, said: "Malaysia is central to DayOne's growth, and we continue to deepen our presence in Greater Kuala Lumpur as we scale to meet accelerating AI and cloud demand. Together with TNB, we are exploring an integrated approach that combines on-site power generation and a battery energy storage system (BESS) directly with our data center infrastructure. This model is designed to add new capacity and enhance system flexibility that supports our growth while contributing to Malaysia's energy resilience and long-term sustainability."

TNB President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ir. Ts. Shamsul Ahmad, said TNB remains steadfast in ensuring Malaysia's growing digital economy is underscored by reliable, secure and sustainable electricity infrastructure. "As digital infrastructure continues to expand, responsible planning becomes increasingly important to ensure new demand can be accommodated while maintaining grid reliability and supporting Malaysia's long-term energy transition goals. TNB's role is now more pertinent than ever in balancing digital economy growth and long-term sustainability to ensure the economic spillover benefits all, including the rakyat."

With over 2 GW of bookings secured globally since inception, DayOne has invested significant resources into Malaysia, which has been one of DayOne's most important growth markets since the company launched its first Malaysian campus, Nusajaya Tech Park (NTP), in 2023, followed by Kempas Tech Park (KTP) in 2025, both in Johor. DayOne's new Selangor development marks its continued expansion in the Greater Kuala Lumpur region, a key economic, connectivity and talent hub that broadens the company's footprint.

DayOne expects its cumulative investment in Malaysia to reach over RM28 billion by the end of 2026, underscoring its confidence in the country's long-term growth and strategic role within DayOne's regional platform. The company will continue investing in the infrastructure, partnerships and capabilities needed to support rising AI and cloud demand across the region.

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne") is a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform that develops and operates next-generation data centers, with a footprint across markets in Asia Pacific and Europe. Trusted by leading global hyperscalers and businesses, DayOne designs, builds and operates high-capacity, AI-ready campuses with speed, scale and reliability. Powered by its proprietary integrated delivery model and proven track record of pioneering and scaling new markets, DayOne unlocks strategic capacity to meet accelerating critical infrastructure demands. Established in 2022, DayOne has data center campuses in operation or under development in Singapore, Johor, Greater Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Finland and Spain. For more information, visit dayonedc.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)