DayOne Appoints Nicolas Aguzin to Board of Directors, Strengthening Global Governance and Capital Markets Expertise

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Singapore, May 29: DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne"), a Singapore-headquartered global hyperscale data center platform, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Aguzin to its Board of Directors.

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Mr. Aguzin brings over three decades of leadership experience across global financial services, capital markets and institutional business both in Asia and internationally. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") from 2021 to 2024, where he led one of the world's leading exchange groups at a time of rapid change across global markets. Prior to HKEX, Mr. Aguzin spent more than 30 years at J.P. Morgan, holding various leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer of J.P. Morgan's International Private Bank and Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan, Asia Pacific. Mr. Aguzin currently serves on the boards of Mercado Libre, Globant, and Pampa Energia, bringing perspective across technology, e-commerce, and the energy infrastructure that increasingly underpins digital growth.

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His appointment strengthens DayOne's Board as the company continues to build a leading digital infrastructure platform across key markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Mr. Aguzin's experience leading complex, international financial institutions will support DayOne as it deepens relationships with global stakeholders and meets the surging demand for cloud and AI-ready infrastructure.

"DayOne's growth has always been underpinned by long-term partnerships, disciplined execution and strong governance," said Lim Ah Doo, Chairman of DayOne. "Nicolas brings unique capital markets expertise and deep institutional knowledge. His counsel will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen DayOne's platform and build for the next phase of sustainable growth."

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"AI is rewriting the demand curve for compute, power and land at a pace global infrastructure has rarely seen," said Aguzin. "DayOne has assembled the markets, customers and execution platform to be one of the genuine beneficiaries of that cycle, and I look forward to supporting the company through what I expect will be a defining decade for the industry."

The appointment underscores DayOne's commitment to building a resilient, well-governed and globally connected platform, supported by leaders with deep experience across infrastructure, finance, technology and international markets.

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne") is a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform that develops and operates next-generation data centers across Asia Pacific and Europe. Trusted by leading global hyperscalers and enterprises, DayOne designs, builds and operates high-capacity, AI-ready campuses with speed, scale and reliability. Powered by its proprietary integrated delivery model and proven track record of pioneering and scaling new markets, DayOne unlocks strategic capacity to meet accelerating critical infrastructure demands. Established in 2022, DayOne develops and operates data center campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Finland and Spain. For more information, visit dayonedc.com.

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