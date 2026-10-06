DayOne Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 6: DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne"), a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing its ordinary shares. DayOne has applied to list the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "DODC".

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Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Citigroup will act as underwriters of the IPO. The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

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The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from:

- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com;

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- J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com;

- BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com;

- Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 1-800-831-9146).

The registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne") is a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform that develops and operates next-generation data centers, with a footprint across ten markets in Asia Pacific and Europe. Trusted by leading global hyperscalers and businesses, DayOne engineers, builds, and operates high-capacity, AI-ready campuses with speed, scale, and reliability. Powered by its proprietary integrated delivery model and proven track record of pioneering and scaling new markets, DayOne unlocks strategic capacity to meet accelerating critical infrastructure demands. Established in 2022, DayOne's footprint includes Singapore, Johor and Greater Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Tokyo and Kyushu in Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Finland, and Spain.

For media inquiries, please contact:

DayOne

media@dayonedc.com

FGS Global

DayOne@fgsglobal.com

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