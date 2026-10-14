DayOne Upsizes Malaysia Financing to US$7.2 Billion; Total Billings Surpass 1GW and Bookings Reach 2.3GW

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 14: DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne"), a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform, today announced it has surpassed 1GW of Billings[4]. This follows the recent upsize of its senior secured multi-currency syndicated term financing in Malaysia to approximately US$7.2 billion in total. These milestones demonstrate DayOne's ability to deliver on customer commitments and execute at scale. Malaysia senior secured syndicated term financing upsized to approximately US$7.2 billion in total for Johor platform. 1GW of IT Power Capacity now generating income under long-term customer contracts; 2.3GW of Bookings[1,2] committed by customers and Reservations[3] of 1.1GW. Showcasing DayOne's ability to deliver on customer commitments at scale.

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DayOne continues to strengthen its capital base to support its growth. Arranged by a seven-lender consortium, the upsized financing of approximately US$7.2 billion in Malaysia supports the continued development of its data center platform in Johor and builds on the approximately US$3.5 billion syndicated financing the company secured in May 2025. Since 2024, the company has raised over US$6 billion in equity across several financing rounds, alongside project financing from a broad roster of more than 30 local and global banking partners.

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DayOne's Billings have grown over eightfold in under two years, from 121MW at the end of 2024. The 1GW Billings milestone comes as DayOne's Bookings reached approximately 2.3GW[1], up from 1.25GW at the end of 2025. In addition to the Bookings, DayOne also had 1.1GW[1] of Reservations[3] from customers.

Jamie Khoo, Chief Executive Officer of DayOne, said, "The confidence our banking partners and customers have placed in DayOne is reflected in these milestones and underpins our continued growth. Together, their support has enabled us to unlock strategic capacity for the next generation of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our focus remains on earning that trust through responsible execution and bringing capacity online at speed and scale in the markets our customers need."

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DayOne acquires powered land and secures anchor customer commitments early on in its development process. Across its ten-market footprint, DayOne's Resources[5] reached 4.6GW[1], up from 2GW at the end of 2025.

A key part of DayOne's growth strategy is to continue broadening and diversifying its customer base over time. Bookings came from 15 customers[1], up from nine at the end of 2024. Four of its top five customers are with DayOne in multiple markets. Three hyperscale customers each have multi-market deployments of around or above 200MW. Most recently, DayOne has secured additional orders with one of its existing U.S. hyperscale customers.

"By pioneering and scaling new markets, this conviction has shaped DayOne since inception, and it continues to guide how we grow," added Jamie. "From Singapore where DayOne was founded, we are driving the delivery of high-specification facilities across Asia Pacific and Europe."

Notes:

1 As of September 20, 2026.

2 "Bookings" refers to the total IT Power Capacity committed by customers pursuant to the terms of legally binding customer contracts.

3 "Reservations" refers to the total IT Power Capacity for which we have received capacity reservations from customers pursuant to the terms of legally binding customer contracts. Reservations are not included in Bookings, Billings or Backlog, and there can be no assurance that such reservation rights will be exercised by our customers and result in Bookings or generating revenue. Reservations may be fulfilled by existing or future resources.

4 "Billings" refers to the total IT Power Capacity committed by customers which is income-generating pursuant to the terms of legally binding customer contracts remaining in effect.

5 "Resources" refers to the sum of Capacity In Service (total IT Power Capacity of data centers (or phases of data centers) which are RFS and fully fitted out and equipped in terms of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure systems), Capacity Under Construction (total IT Power Capacity of data centers (or phases of data centers) for which the project planning, core and shell construction and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure fit out are actively underway but not yet RFS) and Secured Powered Land (estimated total IT Power Capacity that has been secured for future data center development, for which we have entered into legally binding agreements for power supply, legally binding agreements for land and have also obtained the required power approvals and other permits).

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne") is a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform that develops and operates next-generation data centers, with a footprint across ten markets in Asia Pacific and Europe. Trusted by leading global hyperscalers and businesses, DayOne engineers, builds, and operates high-capacity, AI-ready campuses with speed, scale, and reliability. Powered by its proprietary integrated delivery model and proven track record of pioneering and scaling new markets, DayOne unlocks strategic capacity to meet accelerating critical infrastructure demands. Established in 2022, DayOne has operations in Singapore, Johor and Greater Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Tokyo and Kyushu in Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Finland, and Spain. For more information, visit dayonedc.com.

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