DB Group Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Rating, Places It Among the Top 1% of Companies Assessed Globally

Score of 92/100 places DB Group in the 99th percentile of EcoVadis-assessed companies

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deedwaniya & Brothers (DB Group), a Bhilwara-based mineral processing, manufacturing, and distribution company, has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Rating with a score of 92/100. The rating places the company in the 99th percentile, among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally.

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The rating is an independent recognition of the systems and practices DB Group has strengthened across its business. EcoVadis, a globally recognized provider of business sustainability ratings, evaluates companies across four themes: environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

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Swapnil Deedwaniya, Marketing Head, DB Group, said, "Achieving the EcoVadis Platinum Rating with a score of 92/100 is an important milestone for DB Group. It gives us an independent benchmark of the systems and practices we have strengthened across our business. Being in the 99th percentile reinforces our focus on responsible growth and helps us meet the evolving expectations of customers and partners in international markets."

DB Group was advised through the assessment by Ascentium India (formerly InCorp Advisory), an Ascentium Group company.

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"DB Group's EcoVadis Platinum Rating is a strong reflection of its structured approach to sustainability and responsible business practices," said Prakhar Gupta, Sustainability & ESG Practice Lead, Ascentium India.

He added, "Our focus was on consolidating DB Group's existing sustainability practices, and strengthening alignment with EcoVadis expectations. This enhanced the visibility of their sustainability performance among global customers and procurement teams. A score of 92/100 and a 99th percentile ranking reflects the strength of the systems and practices DB Group has built. We are pleased to have partnered with them on this journey."

The recognition comes as global businesses increasingly apply sustainability and responsible-sourcing criteria in selecting and onboarding suppliers, particularly across international value chains. An independent EcoVadis rating provides buyers with a recognised benchmark of a supplier's approach to environmental management, workplace practices, ethical conduct, and responsible procurement. For DB Group, the Platinum Rating adds independent validation to a business legacy dating back to 1964 and strengthens its engagement with customers across domestic and international markets.

About DB Group

DB Group, headquartered in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, is a mineral processing, manufacturing and distribution group with a business legacy dating back to 1964. The Group's portfolio includes talc, clay, feldspar, quartz, dolomite and mica, serving diverse industrial applications across domestic and international markets. DB Group combines mineral expertise, processing capabilities and quality-focused operations to build long-term relationships across the global minerals value chain.

About Ascentium India

Ascentium India (formerly InCorp Advisory), an Ascentium Group company, is a Singapore-headquartered professional services firm operating from 17 offices across 8 cities. In India, Ascentium offers Transaction Advisory, Investment Banking, Corporate Restructuring, RoC Compliance, Taxation, Cybersecurity Services, Managed Services, Corporate Secretarial Services, Payroll and ESG Services through Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Nashik, and GIFT City offices. The Ascentium Group, with more than 3,000 employees, serves over 60,000 client entities across industries in 58 cities and 27 markets. It offers integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, and fiduciary and trust services.

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