DBS Global University Achieves Record Placements with Sector-Diversified Strategy

HT Syndication

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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 20: DBS Global University is writing a success story in a year when news headlines pointing to 'frozen hirings in IT' or 'cautious recruitment in banking sector' surged all over the media platforms. Sector-focused strategy, placement intelligence, and the relentless pursuit of student's career success powered placements at the university.

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The university's 2025-26 placement season has delivered results extraordinarily. The average package stands at ₹8.7 LPA, with the top 20 percent of graduates securing ₹13.47 LPA, and the highest package crossing ₹40 LPA. These are the numbers that reflect not academic merit alone, but a deliberate institutional approach to an unshakeable placement architecture. The overall number of offerings at DGU increased by 84% as the number of companies visiting the campus increased by 32%.

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A Strategy Built Across Successful Sector-Wide Placement to Address Uncertainty in the Job Market

The broader job market began slowing down, particularly in IT, where mass layoffs made global news, and in banking, where hiring volumes softened during the last financial year. It impacted the placement ratio heavily, nationwide. Amidst the prowling fear in the job market, DBS Global University stood tall among many top universities in India that followed a sector-focused approach and strategized placements. The placement team pivoted early, reinforcing a sector-diversified recruitment model designed to shield students from the volatility of any single industry.

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"We don't rely on one sector to carry our results," said a senior placement official. "Our strategy is built around ensuring that a slowdown in one domain never becomes a crisis for our students."

This hedge proved effective. While peers dependent on IT-heavy recruitment felt the pinch, DBS Global University maintained placement momentum by deepening relationships across core and emerging sectors simultaneously.

Core Sectors Step Up and Deliver

The most remarkable story of this season is the focus on core sector placements. DBS Global University successfully placed students in a diverse mix of sectors inviting top IT companies (Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys), FMCG companies ( ITC, Mother Dairy, Dabur), cement companies (ACC cement, Adani cement, UltraTech cement, JK cement), & home construction companies (Asian Paints, Somany Tiles, Johnson, & Saint-Gobain).

Students received placement in multiple sectors including retail, edtech, logistics, banking, consulting, NBFC, insurance, ecommerce and manufacturing.

DBS Global University has built relationships with the top recruiters who recruit from the topmost private universities in India. In each of these verticals, 4 out of the top 5 companies in each sector recruit from DGU's campus every year. That is not a mere coincidence! It is the outcome of sustained engagement, alumni networks, and a curriculum aligned to real industry needs that has put DBS Global University in the premium recruiting tier.

These sectors offered quality with volume. Companies in building materials and consumer goods recruited students for roles in leadership, supply chain management, operations, and brand management. These are the key areas where DBS Global University graduates have consistently proven their worth.

Top Companies, Across Every Sector

The IT and banking slowdown tested campuses nationwide. At DBS Global University, the response was to double down on what was already working and to go even deeper.

This consistency from top-tier recruiters across sectors signals, "employers across industries trust the talent pool of the university, regardless of the economic climate in any one domain."

Students at the Centre of Placement Strategy

Behind every package figure is a student whose professional journey has been strategized based on a sector-wide plan. The placement team's segment-wise focused approach created better fits, stronger offer retention, and higher job satisfaction.

For DBS Global University, placements are not just a metric to be managed. They are the culmination of years of investment in a student's career cycle.

Industries evolve and the hiring equation continues to change but DBS Global University remains committed to place future-ready graduates with the top recruiters.

For placement data and recruiter information, visit: https://dgu.ac.in/placement-reports

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