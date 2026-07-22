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Singapore, July 22: DBS today announced that it has been named World's Best Corporate Bank at the 2026 Global Bank Awards by Global Finance, one of the leading financial trade publications in the world. This is the first time a Southeast Asian bank has won the award since the category was introduced in 2005.

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Winners were selected based on performance over the past year and other criteria including reputation and management excellence. Global Finance's editorial board made the selections with input from corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world.

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In addition, DBS was also named Asia's Best Bank and Singapore's Best Bank.

Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance, said: "DBS has built one of the most cohesive and comprehensive corporate banking platforms in the world and has demonstrated a clear commitment to creating the next generation of corporate banking infrastructure. Its blockchain-powered programmable payments platform and AI-driven tools reflect a bank that is actively shaping how global corporates manage liquidity, execute transactions and access financial services at scale. For more than three decades, corporate and banking leaders have trusted Global Finance's Best Bank Awards to identify financial partners that deliver superior capabilities, differentiated solutions and deep sector knowledge."

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Han Kwee Juan, Group Head of Institutional Banking, DBS, said: "This recognition reflects the trust of our clients and partners, who have enabled us to grow alongside them across the region and globally. It also belongs to our employees, whose dedication and teamwork underpin everything we do at DBS."

"In an increasingly fragmented and volatile world, companies must rethink how business gets done. Across Asia, structural growth continues to create significant opportunities as infrastructure development accelerates, intentional supply chains deepen, and payments and digital assets reshape how corporates manage liquidity and access new markets. At DBS, our role is to help clients make sense of this complexity and respond with confidence.

Over the years, DBS has developed one of the region's most comprehensive corporate banking franchises, serving businesses of all sizes - from growing SMEs to large multinational corporations. Through its global network, strong balance sheet, AI-enabled capabilities and deep industry knowledge, DBS provides clients with market insights, advisory services, tailored financing, hedging, cash management and trade finance solutions.

In 2026, DBS has been named "Best Bank for Corporate Banking in Asia" by Coalition Greenwich, "Best Bank for Financial Institutions in Asia-Pacific" by Global Finance for the second consecutive year, "Best Transaction Bank in Asia-Pacific" by Global Finance for three years running and "Best Bank for SMEs in Asia & Singapore" by Euromoney.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best AI Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 17 consecutive years from 2009 to 2025.

DBS provides a full range of services in Consumer, Wealth, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged, and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

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