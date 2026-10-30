First time DBS has clinched Global Finance's top digital banking accolade

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DBS today announced that it has been named World's Best Digital Bank 2026 by Global Finance, becoming the first Asia-headquartered bank to receive the publication's top global digital banking accolade in the programme's 27-year history. The recognition underscores DBS' continued leadership in digital banking and its focus on harnessing technology and innovation to deliver seamless and meaningful experiences for its customers.

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DBS also retained its title as the World's Best Corporate/ Institutional Digital Bank for the third consecutive year, alongside other global accolades spanning digital assets, digital payments, digital advisory, consumer banking and thought leadership. At the same awards ceremony held in Singapore, DBS was also awarded the World's Best Bank for AI in Finance – Corporate for the second consecutive year and secured the global win for Best AI in Fraud Detection/ Prevention – Corporate/ Institutional AI Bank.

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"DBS continues to lead the global banking industry by marrying digital ecosystem strength with sophisticated artificial intelligence. In naming DBS the World's Best Digital Bank, Global Finance recognises its end-to-end digital transformation, superior digital infrastructure and ability to turn complex digital ecosystems into frictionless customer journeys. Its recognition as the World's Best Bank for AI in Finance – Corporate further underscores DBS' market leadership in embedding enterprise-grade artificial intelligence and predictive analytics across its business," said Joseph Giarraputo, Founder & Editorial Director of Global Finance.

Tan Su Shan, CEO of DBS, said: "We are honoured to be recognised as the World's Best Digital Bank and World's Best Bank for AI in Finance – Corporate by Global Finance. These recognitions are a testament to the strides we have made in harnessing technology and AI, bringing together the strengths of our people and technology at scale. As we advance our ambition of being an AI-enabled Bank with a Heart, we will continue to build our capabilities with a clear purpose: to create better, more trusted experiences for our customers."

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These awards build on DBS' longstanding track record of global recognition for its digital banking capabilities. Most recently, the bank was this year named the World's Best for Digital Assets at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards and the global winner of the Digital Assets category at The Banker Technology Awards. In 2025, DBS was named the inaugural World's Best AI Bank by Global Finance, underscoring the bank's continued leadership across digital banking and emerging technologies.

About DBS DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best AI Bank" by Global Finance as well as the winner of multiple digital assets awards. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 18 consecutive years from 2009 to 2026.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, Wealth, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged, and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

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