DBS recognised as Safest Bank in Asia for the 18th consecutive year

Global Finance rankings recognise institutions that have demonstrated financial strength and long-term resilience

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DBS announced today that it has once again been named "Safest Bank in Asia" by Global Finance, marking the 18th consecutive year that the bank has received this distinguished recognition. The rankings underscore DBS' solid financial performance, strong risk management and governance, as well as robust balance sheet.

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The Global Finance annual rankings of the World's Safest Banks have been the recognised and trusted standard of financial counterparty safety for 35 years. Winners were selected through an evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings – from Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch – of the 500 largest banks worldwide.

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"In a period of continued economic uncertainty, geopolitical tension and rapid change across the financial sector, strength, stability and disciplined risk management remain critical measures of banking excellence. Global Finance's World's Safest Banks 2026 recognises the institutions that have demonstrated the financial strength and long-term resilience needed to navigate emerging risks and provide confidence to customers and markets," said Joseph Giarraputo, Founder & Editorial Director of Global Finance.

Chng Sok Hui, Chief Financial Officer of DBS, said: "We are honoured to be recognised as Asia's Safest Bank for the 18th consecutive year. This recognition reflects the strength and resilience of the DBS franchise as well as our disciplined risk management. In these uncertain times, customers are seeking a bank that is safe and dependable. We remain committed to being a beacon of stability, supporting them through market cycles and helping them navigate an increasingly complex world."

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DBS has received global recognition from several prestigious financial publications, having been named "World's Best Bank" multiple times by Euromoney, Global Finance and The Banker, and "World's Best Bank for Customer Experience", "World's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility" and "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best AI Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the winner of multiple digital assets awards. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 18 consecutive years from 2009 to 2026.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged, and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

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