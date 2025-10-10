DBS Recognised as Safest Bank in Asia yet Again

Recognised by Global Finance as Asia’s Safest Bank for the 17th year and ranked 2nd globally among the 50 Safest Commercial Banks

DBS announced today that it has once again been named “Safest Bank in Asia” in 2025, marking its 17th consecutive year receiving this distinguished recognition. The bank also retained its position at 2nd in the ‘World’s 50 Safest Commercial Banks’ list. The rankings underscore DBS’ solid financial performance, strong risk management and governance, as well as robust balance sheet.

The Global Finance annual rankings of the World’s Safest Banks have been the recognised and trusted standard of financial counterparty safety for more than three decades. Winners were selected through an evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings – from Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s – of the 500 largest banks worldwide.

“In a year marked by tariff uncertainty, shifting interest rate environments, technological disruption, and heightened regulatory oversight, Global Finance’s World’s Safest Banks have proven their strength as anchors of stability in the global economy. Their resilience and innovation continue to underpin trust in the financial system and support global commerce,” said Joseph Giarraputo, Founder & Editorial Director of Global Finance.

Chng Sok Hui, Chief Financial Officer of DBS, said, “We’re honoured to be named Global Finance's Safest Bank in Asia for the 17th consecutive year. In times of turbulence, customers turn to institutions they trust – seeking safe harbours amid uncertainty. We have benefitted from that flight to quality and remain committed to being a trusted partner, safeguarding our clients’ financial interests and supporting the communities we serve.”

DBS has received global recognition from several prestigious financial publications, having been named “World’s Best Bank” multiple times by Euromoney, Global Finance and The Banker, and “World’s Best Bank for Customer Experience”, “World’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility” and “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Global Finance, “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney and “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney and the world’s “Most Innovative in Digital Banking” by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia“ award by Global Finance for 17 consecutive years from 2009 to 2025.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged, and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

