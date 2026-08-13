DCW Limited Appoints Sudarshan Ganapathy as Chief Executive Officer

Elevation from COO brings leadership continuity as the Company enters its next phase of growth

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MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DCW Limited today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Sudarshan Ganapathy as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company, with effect from 13th August, 2026.

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Mr. Ganapathy is being elevated from his current role as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Associated with DCW since 1990, he brings more than four decades of experience in the Indian chemical industry and a deep understanding of the Company's businesses, operations and markets.

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Deep Industry and DCW Experience

Mr. Ganapathy holds a Master's Degree in Chemistry from the University of Mumbai and an MMS in Marketing from Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai. Prior to joining DCW, he worked with Hoechst India Limited and Color-Chem Limited.

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Since joining DCW as Regional Sales Manager in the PVC Division, he has held leadership responsibilities across strategy, manufacturing, business development, technology, marketing and market expansion, contributing to the Company's evolution towards a more diversified and value-added product portfolio.

As CEO, Mr. Ganapathy will, inter alia, oversee the Company's strategy, finance, marketing and operations, with responsibility for driving business performance and long-term growth. His appointment provides leadership continuity as DCW strengthens its Specialty Chemicals business, improves operating efficiency and builds on a stronger financial and manufacturing platform.

Management Commentary

Mr. Bakul Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, DCW Limited, said:

"Sudarshan has been closely involved in DCW's development for more than three decades and understands our businesses, operations, customers and markets in depth. His appointment provides continuity in leadership while bringing our strategic, financial and operating priorities together under one experienced leader."

Mr. Sudarshan Ganapathy, Chief Executive Officer, DCW Limited, said:

"I am grateful to the promoters and the Board for the trust they have placed in me. Having been part of DCW's journey over the years, I have seen the strength of our businesses, people and capabilities. My focus will be on disciplined execution, strengthening Specialty Chemicals, improving operating efficiency and maintaining financial discipline as we build on the platform created for DCW's next phase of growth."

About DCW

DCW Limited stands as a stalwart in the Indian chemical industry, upholding a rich legacy since its foundation in 1939. The Company operates two major manufacturing facilities located in Dhrangadhra, Gujarat, and Sahupuram, Tamil Nadu. DCW's portfolio is strategically segmented into Basic Chemicals (including Soda Ash, Caustic Soda, and PVC) and Specialty Chemicals (including Chlorinated Poly Vinyl Chloride (CPVC) and Synthetic Iron Oxide Pigment (SIOP)). The Company serves a diverse clientele globally, with a major presence in the USA, Europe, Japan, and the Netherlands. DCW is focused on leveraging its integrated operations, R&D capabilities in Sahupuram, and strategic investments to drive sustainable growth and strengthen its position in the domestic and international markets.

Safe Harbour Statement Statements in this press release describing the Company's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, and predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including variations in prices of raw materials and finished goods realization, changes in government regulation, tax regimes, economic developments, supply chain disruptions, and other incidental factors.

For more information, please visit www.dcwltd.com

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